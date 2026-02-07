LIVE TV
  • From Rashmika Mandanna To Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top 6 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses

From Rashmika Mandanna To Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top 6 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses

The South Indian film industry is booming with talent, glamour, and blockbuster paychecks! From pan-India hits to global fame, these actresses are redefining success and breaking records with their massive earnings. Here are the 6 highest paid South Indian actresses in 2026 who are ruling both the box office and brand world.

Published: February 7, 2026 14:12:42 IST
Nayanthara
1/7

Nayanthara

One of the highest-paid actresses in India, earning ₹10–12 crore per film. Known for powerful roles in Jawan, Connect, and Iraivan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
2/7

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Charges around ₹8–10 crore per film. Known for Family Man 2, Yashoda, and Kushi.

Rashmika Mandanna
3/7

Rashmika Mandanna

Earns ₹6–8 crore per project. Starred in Pushpa and upcoming Bollywood films.

Tamannaah Bhatia
4/7

Tamannaah Bhatia

Charges around ₹5–7 crore per movie. Balanced South and Bollywood projects like Jailer and Lust Stories 2.

Keerthy Suresh
5/7

Keerthy Suresh

Earns ₹4–6 crore per film. Critically acclaimed for Mahanati and Dasara.

Trisha Krishnan
6/7

Trisha Krishnan

Takes home ₹4–5 crore per project. Star of Ponniyin Selvan series and several upcoming releases.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Earnings mentioned are based on industry reports and media estimates as of 2025. Actual figures may vary depending on project budgets, endorsements, and other factors.

