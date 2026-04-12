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  • In Pics: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma… Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Combined Playing XI For Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Match in Mumbai

In Pics: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma… Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Combined Playing XI For Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Match in Mumbai

Mumbai going to Royal Challengers Bengaluru In the IPL 2026 game on Sunday in Mumbai. Both MI and RCB have been very good in the opening Game. Both coming from losses in last games. While the RCB Has won 2 out of 3 games and Mi won 1 out of 3 games. The focus would now be on some of the key players from both sides.

Published By: Published: April 12, 2026 15:41:57 IST
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Rohit Sharma
1/11
Rohit Sharma during MI vs DC match. (ANI)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma remains the main batsman of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 as he plays his 19th consecutive season and displays vintage class with a fast fifty against KKR. He has opened the gates of 2026 season effectively by amassing 118 runs in his first three outings at an excellent strike rate of 168.57, resulting in a lively, assertive batting style. (Image Credits :X)

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Virat Kohli
2/11
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, (Photo ANI)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli in red-hot form has been making a strong impact this season with consistently explosive performances. he boast an impressive average of 64.50 along with a striking strike rate of 179.17, underlining their ability to score quickly while maintaining consistency.

One of the standout innings came against SRH, where they delivered an unbeaten 69 off just 38 balls, showcasing both composure and power-hitting. They also played a quickfire knock of 28 runs from 18 balls against CSK, followed by another impactful innings of 32 off 16 deliveries versus RR. (Image Credits:X)

Tilak Varma, IPL, IPL 2026, MI
3/11
Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma

Tilak also played a pivotal role with fiery and crucial cameos in India’s historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2026. Entering TATA IPL 2026, Tilak stands as a bedrock of the MI middle order and his presence is the glue that holds the Mumbai batting lineup together as the team hunts for their sixth title. (Image Credits: X)

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Suryakumar Yadav
4/11
Surya Kumar Yadav (Image Credits: X)

Suryakumar Yadav

Surya Kumar Yadav has been involved in 217 games so far in his IPL journey and has amassed 6,535 runs averaging 41. 36. He has scored 2 hundreds and 45 fifties, with his best IPL score being an unbeaten 103. In his entire IPL career, Surya Kumar Yadav has struck 667 fours and 285 sixes. In the IPL Auction 2026, MI team bought Surya Kumar Yadav for the price of Rs 16. 35 Cr. (Image Credits: X)

Rajat Patidar
5/11
Rajat Patidar (Image Credits:X)

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar has appeared in 45 games of IPL and scored a total of 1253 runs at an average of 32. 97. He has 1 century and 10 fifties along with the highest score of 112 not out in the IPL. Besides, he's got 83 boundaries and 81 sixes so far in the IPL. RCB managed to bring Rajat Patidar on board for Rs 11. 00 Cr in IPL Auction 2026. (Image Credits: X)

Hardik Pandya
6/11
MI captain Hardik Pandya. (Photo Credits: X)

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has featured in 154 games and racked up 2,776 runs. His batting average is 28.33. On top of that, he has hit 10 half-centuries, and his best batting score in the IPL is 91 runs. Hardik Pandya has hit 212 boundaries and 148 sixes in IPL. In IPL Auction 2026, MI team purchased Hardik Pandya at a price of Rs 16.35 Cr. (Image Credits: X)

Jitesh Sharma
7/11
Jitesh Sharma (image credits: X)

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma has featured in 58 games and scored a total of 996 runs at a strike rate of 24. 29. Moreover, he has made 1 half-century, with his knock of 85* being his best in IPL. Jitesh Sharma has hit 77 fours and 62 sixes throughout his IPL journey. To get the services of Jitesh Sharma, the RCB ownership in IPL Auction 2026 have shelled out Rs 11. 00 Cr. (Image Credits: X)

Tim David
8/11
Tim David (Image Credits:X)

Tim David

In the IPL so far, Tim David has featured in 53 games and has made 945 runs at an average of 35.00. He has 2 fifties to his credit and his highest score in IPL is unbeaten 70. Tim David has scored 60 boundaries and 69 sixes in IPL. During the IPL Auction 2026, RCB franchise bought Tim David's services for Rs 3.00 Cr. (Image Credits: X)

Trent Boult
9/11

Trent Boult

In his IPL career so far, Trent Boult has played 122 matches and taken 143 wickets with an average of 26. 62. He has given away 8. 42 runs per over on average and his best individual figure is 4/18. MI team bought Trent Boult for Rs 12. 50 Cr at the IPL Auction 2026. (Image Credits: X)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
10/11
RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat. Photo X

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a highly skilled fast bowler from Meerut. He is a fast seam bowler and first played in IPL in 2011. So far, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has appeared in 193 IPL matches and has taken 202 wickets at an average of 27.33 and an economy rate of 7.71, with a best bowling figure of 5 wickets for 19 runs. During the IPL Auction 2026, RCB bought Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 Cr. (Image Credits: X)

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Jasprit Bumrah
11/11
Jasprit Bumrah (Image Credit: ANI)

Jasprit Bumrah

In his IPL career, Jasprit Bumrah has so far featured in 148 matches and bagged 183 wickets. He has an average of 22. 50, giving away nearly 7. 26 runs per over and his best bowling figures being 5/10. In the IPL Auction 2026, MI got Jasprit Bumrah on their roster for Rs 18. 00 Cr. (Image Credits: X)

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