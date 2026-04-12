In Pics: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma… Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Combined Playing XI For Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Match in Mumbai

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, (Photo ANI)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli in red-hot form has been making a strong impact this season with consistently explosive performances. he boast an impressive average of 64.50 along with a striking strike rate of 179.17, underlining their ability to score quickly while maintaining consistency.



One of the standout innings came against SRH, where they delivered an unbeaten 69 off just 38 balls, showcasing both composure and power-hitting. They also played a quickfire knock of 28 runs from 18 balls against CSK, followed by another impactful innings of 32 off 16 deliveries versus RR. (Image Credits:X)