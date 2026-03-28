IPL 2026: From Gayle’s 175*, McCullum’s 158*, Abhishek Sharma’s 141 Highlight Top Individual Scores in IPL History | In PICS

Blazing, McCullum hit 158 off 73 balls in April 2008, 13 sixes, 10 fours, for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore. That set a new record: KKR reached 222/3, the first team to break 200 in IPL history. A full 5 years passed before someone broke it. Chris Gayle did it in 2013 with a staggering 175 not out off just 66 deliveries.

Gayle played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, now famous for explosive finishes. The venue became known as a place where big-hitting wasn’t just possible – it was expected. Gayle’s knock changed how the format was viewed. It wasn’t just about scoring. Now, it was about dominance and pace. A single innings shifted the energy of the entire tournament. Teams began prioritising aggressive batting over defensive tactics. Even though the Warriors folded later that year, their match still stands as one of the most dominant performances ever recorded in IPL history.