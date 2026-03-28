IPL 2026: From Gayle’s 175*, McCullum’s 158*, Abhishek Sharma’s 141 Highlight Top Individual Scores in IPL History | In PICS
Blazing, McCullum hit 158 off 73 balls in April 2008, 13 sixes, 10 fours, for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore. That set a new record: KKR reached 222/3, the first team to break 200 in IPL history. A full 5 years passed before someone broke it. Chris Gayle did it in 2013 with a staggering 175 not out off just 66 deliveries.
Gayle played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, now famous for explosive finishes. The venue became known as a place where big-hitting wasn’t just possible – it was expected. Gayle’s knock changed how the format was viewed. It wasn’t just about scoring. Now, it was about dominance and pace. A single innings shifted the energy of the entire tournament. Teams began prioritising aggressive batting over defensive tactics. Even though the Warriors folded later that year, their match still stands as one of the most dominant performances ever recorded in IPL history.
|No.
|Batter
|Score
|Team
|Opposition
|Edition
|1
|Chris Gayle
|175*
|RCB
|PWI
|2013
|2
|Brendon McCullum
|158*
|KKR
|RCB
|2008
|3
|Abhishek Sharma
|141
|SRH
|PBKS
|2025
|4
|Quinton de Kock
|140*
|LSG
|KKR
|2022
|5
|AB de Villiers
|133*
|RCB
|MI
|2015
|6
|KL Rahul
|132*
|KXIP
|RCB
|2020
|7
|AB de Villiers
|129*
|RCB
|GL
|2016
|8
|Shubman Gill
|129
|GT
|MI
|2023
|9
|Chris Gayle
|128*
|RCB
|DD
|2012
|10
|Rishabh Pant
|128*
|DD
|SRH
|2018
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle played what is widely considered the greatest T20 innings of all time, scoring an unbeaten 175 runs off just 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Pune Warriors India (PWI) in IPL 2023. (Image Credits:X)
Brendon McCullum
Brendon McCullum played the innings that effectively "launched" the IPL, scoring an unbeaten 158 runs off 73 balls for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament's very first match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)in IPL 2008. (Photo Credits: X)
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma delivered a record-breaking performance in the IPL, scoring 141 runs off 55 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Punjab Kings (PBKS). This innings is historic as the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, surpassing KL Rahul's 132. (Image Credits: X)
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock played a historic innings for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls* against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in 2022. (Image Credits: X)
AB de Villiers
Scoring off 59 balls - unbeaten 133 - AB de Villiers lit up the wankhede Stadium in 2015. His performance for royal Challengers Bangalore against the Mumbai Indians probably stands as one of the most iconic in IPL history. (Image Credits: X)
KL Rahul
KL Rahul hit 132 off 69 balls without falling against RCB at Dubai. The innings was a complete showcase of control and timing. He played with focus, mainly in the middle overs. (Image Credits: X)
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers unleashed arguably the most overpowering display of power-hitting in the history of IPL by an individual. He ended up with an unbeaten 129 runs from merely 52 balls* He played for Royal Challengers Bangalore team, and his opposition was the Gujarat Lions. (Image Credits: X)
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill hit 129 off 60 balls for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL qualifier against the Mumbai Indians. The game took place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26, 2023. ( Image Credits:X)
Chris Gayle
On 17 May 2012, Chris Gayle delivered a brutal display of power-hitting for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), scoring an unbeaten 128 off 62 balls* against Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (then Feroz Shah Kotla), Delhi. (Image Credits:X)
Rishabh Pant
On 10 May 2018, Rishabh Pant played a monumental innings for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), scoring an unbeaten 128 off 63 balls* against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (then Feroz Shah Kotla), Delhi (Image Credits:X)