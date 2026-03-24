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  • IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Cameron Green Lead Most Expensive Players List— Costliest Players in Indian Premier League | In Pics

IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Cameron Green Lead Most Expensive Players List— Costliest Players in Indian Premier League | In Pics

Rishabh Pant holds the record for the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper batter was bought by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹27 crores. Pant edged out Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by the same auction by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crores. Cameron Green entered the record books and became the most expensive overseas player in the Indian Premier League when he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026.

Published By: Published: March 24, 2026 12:36:50 IST
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Rishabh Pant Is The Most Expensive Player in IPL
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Image Credit: X/@LucknowIPL

Rishabh Pant Is The Most Expensive Player in IPL

Rishabh Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crores making him the costliest player in the IPL history

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Shreyas Iyer Was Bought By Punjab Kings For ₹26.75 Crores
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Image Credit: X/@PunjabKingsIPL

Shreyas Iyer Was Bought By Punjab Kings For ₹26.75 Crores

Shreyas Iyer is the second most expensive player in the IPL. He was bought by the Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crores ahead of IPL 2025 where he led them to the final.

Cameron Green Is The Most Expensive Overseas Player In IPL
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Image Credit X/@IPL

Cameron Green Is The Most Expensive Overseas Player In IPL

Cameron Green became the most expensive player of the IPL 2026 auction when he was bought by KKR for ₹25.2 crores.

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Mitchell Starc Is The Most Expensive Bowler In IPL
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Image Credit X/@IPL

Mitchell Starc Is The Most Expensive Bowler In IPL

Mitchell Starc held the record for the most expensive player before the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-arm pacer won the IPL 2024 with the Knight Riders.

Venkatesh Iyer Is The Fifth Costliest Player In IPL
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Image Credit X/@IPL

Venkatesh Iyer Is The Fifth Costliest Player In IPL

For the third time in a row, a player from Kolkata Knight Riders appears on the list for the costliest player in IPL. Venkatesh Iyer etched his name in the record books when he was bought by KKR for ₹23.75 crores ahead of IPL 2025.

Pat Cummins Is The Sixth Costliest Player In IPL
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Image Credit: X/@IPL

Pat Cummins Is The Sixth Costliest Player In IPL

Pat Cummins is the sixth most expensive player in the IPL. The Australian test skipper was bought by SRH for ₹20.50 crores ahead of IPL 2024 where he led them to the final

Sam Curran Was Bought By PBKS For ₹18.50 Crores In IPL 2023
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Image Credit X/@IPL

Sam Curran Was Bought By PBKS For ₹18.50 Crores In IPL 2023

Sam Curran has been one of the top-performing players in the shortest format. The English all-rounder was bought by the Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crores ahead of IPL 2023 auction.

Arshdeep Singh Is Eighth Most Expensive Player In IPL
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Image Credit XIPL

Arshdeep Singh Is Eighth Most Expensive Player In IPL

Arshdeep Singh was bought by the Punjab Kings for ₹18 crores at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Yuzvendra Chahal Is The Most Expensive Spinner In IPL
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Image Credit: X/@yuzichahal

Yuzvendra Chahal Is The Most Expensive Spinner In IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹18 crores, making him the most expensive spinner in the IPL.

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Matheesha Pathirana Became The Most Expensive Sri Lankan Player In IPL
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Matheesha Pathirana Became The Most Expensive Sri Lankan Player In IPL

Matheesha Pathirana is the fourth player for KKR to make it into the list for the costliest player in IPL. He was bought by the Knight Riders for ₹18 crores in IPL 2026

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