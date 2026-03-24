IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Cameron Green Lead Most Expensive Players List— Costliest Players in Indian Premier League | In Pics
Rishabh Pant holds the record for the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper batter was bought by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹27 crores. Pant edged out Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by the same auction by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crores. Cameron Green entered the record books and became the most expensive overseas player in the Indian Premier League when he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026.
Rishabh Pant Is The Most Expensive Player in IPL
Rishabh Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crores making him the costliest player in the IPL history
Shreyas Iyer Was Bought By Punjab Kings For ₹26.75 Crores
Shreyas Iyer is the second most expensive player in the IPL. He was bought by the Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crores ahead of IPL 2025 where he led them to the final.
Cameron Green Is The Most Expensive Overseas Player In IPL
Cameron Green became the most expensive player of the IPL 2026 auction when he was bought by KKR for ₹25.2 crores.
Mitchell Starc Is The Most Expensive Bowler In IPL
Mitchell Starc held the record for the most expensive player before the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-arm pacer won the IPL 2024 with the Knight Riders.
Venkatesh Iyer Is The Fifth Costliest Player In IPL
For the third time in a row, a player from Kolkata Knight Riders appears on the list for the costliest player in IPL. Venkatesh Iyer etched his name in the record books when he was bought by KKR for ₹23.75 crores ahead of IPL 2025.
Pat Cummins Is The Sixth Costliest Player In IPL
Pat Cummins is the sixth most expensive player in the IPL. The Australian test skipper was bought by SRH for ₹20.50 crores ahead of IPL 2024 where he led them to the final
Sam Curran Was Bought By PBKS For ₹18.50 Crores In IPL 2023
Sam Curran has been one of the top-performing players in the shortest format. The English all-rounder was bought by the Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crores ahead of IPL 2023 auction.
Arshdeep Singh Is Eighth Most Expensive Player In IPL
Arshdeep Singh was bought by the Punjab Kings for ₹18 crores at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Yuzvendra Chahal Is The Most Expensive Spinner In IPL
Yuzvendra Chahal was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹18 crores, making him the most expensive spinner in the IPL.
Matheesha Pathirana Became The Most Expensive Sri Lankan Player In IPL
Matheesha Pathirana is the fourth player for KKR to make it into the list for the costliest player in IPL. He was bought by the Knight Riders for ₹18 crores in IPL 2026