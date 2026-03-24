IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Cameron Green Lead Most Expensive Players List— Costliest Players in Indian Premier League | In Pics

Rishabh Pant holds the record for the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper batter was bought by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹27 crores. Pant edged out Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by the same auction by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crores. Cameron Green entered the record books and became the most expensive overseas player in the Indian Premier League when he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026.