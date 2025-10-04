Suga (Min Yoon-gi) Age, Net Worth, Agust D Mixtapes & Army Plans
Suga
Min Yoon-gi, popularly known as Suga, is a rapper, songwriter, and producer from BTS, known for his sharp lyrics and solo projects.
Age and Early Life
Born on March 9, 1993, in Daegu, South Korea, Suga developed a passion for music early, producing beats and writing rap lyrics.
Net Worth and Achievements
Suga’s estimated net worth is around $20 million, earned through BTS, solo music, songwriting, producing, and brand endorsements worldwide.
Agust D Mixtapes
Under the stage name Agust D, he released two solo mixtapes, showcasing personal stories, struggles, and social commentary through intense rap and lyrics.
Musical Style and Influence
Suga’s style blends rap, hip-hop, and emotional storytelling. He often addresses mental health, personal growth, and societal issues in his music.
Army Plans and Future Projects
Suga plans to continue both BTS and solo activities, including potential music releases post-military service, while maintaining connection with ARMY worldwide.
