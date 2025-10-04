LIVE TV
  Suga (Min Yoon-gi) Age, Net Worth, Agust D Mixtapes & Army Plans

Suga (Min Yoon-gi) Age, Net Worth, Agust D Mixtapes & Army Plans

Discover everything about Suga of BTS, including his age, net worth, Agust D mixtapes, and future plans. Learn about his music career, solo projects, and potential military service timeline.

Suga
1/7

Suga

Min Yoon-gi, popularly known as Suga, is a rapper, songwriter, and producer from BTS, known for his sharp lyrics and solo projects.

Age and Early Life
2/7

Age and Early Life

Born on March 9, 1993, in Daegu, South Korea, Suga developed a passion for music early, producing beats and writing rap lyrics.


Net Worth and Achievements
3/7

Net Worth and Achievements

Suga’s estimated net worth is around $20 million, earned through BTS, solo music, songwriting, producing, and brand endorsements worldwide.

Agust D Mixtapes
4/7

Agust D Mixtapes

Under the stage name Agust D, he released two solo mixtapes, showcasing personal stories, struggles, and social commentary through intense rap and lyrics.

Musical Style and Influence
5/7

Musical Style and Influence

Suga’s style blends rap, hip-hop, and emotional storytelling. He often addresses mental health, personal growth, and societal issues in his music.

Army Plans and Future Projects
6/7

Army Plans and Future Projects

Suga plans to continue both BTS and solo activities, including potential music releases post-military service, while maintaining connection with ARMY worldwide.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This gallery is for informational purposes only and based on publicly available sources. Personal details may change, and readers should verify updates from official announcements.

