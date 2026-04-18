Apple iPhone 18 Pro: What Makes It Different From iPhone 17 Pro Models; Check Expected Launch Date, Design, Colours, Camera, Battery Upgrade

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: The upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro is already creating buzz, even before its official announcement. After the launch of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and its crazy lineup for the Cosmic Orange variant. Apple is now experimenting with its iPhone 18 Pro series. So, what can we expect this time? Early reports suggest that instead of a big design change, Apple is focusing more on improving the overall experience, making the phone feel better to use, enhancing the camera, and improving performance and efficiency behind the scenes. Apple iPhone 18 Pro expected launch date, design, colours, camera features, and battery upgrade.