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  • Apple iPhone 18 Pro: What Makes It Different From iPhone 17 Pro Models; Check Expected Launch Date, Design, Colours, Camera, Battery Upgrade

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: What Makes It Different From iPhone 17 Pro Models; Check Expected Launch Date, Design, Colours, Camera, Battery Upgrade

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: The upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro is already creating buzz, even before its official announcement. After the launch of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and its crazy lineup for the Cosmic Orange variant. Apple is now experimenting with its iPhone 18 Pro series. So, what can we expect this time? Early reports suggest that instead of a big design change, Apple is focusing more on improving the overall experience, making the phone feel better to use, enhancing the camera, and improving performance and efficiency behind the scenes. Apple iPhone 18 Pro expected launch date, design, colours, camera features, and battery upgrade. 

Published By: Published: April 18, 2026 13:42:40 IST
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Design
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Design

Apple iPhone 18 Pro design is not expected to see major changes. It will likely to keep the same flat-edge look and the triple-camera setup on the back. The screen sizes are also expected to stay the same.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Battery Performance
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Battery Performance

In terms of Apple iPhone 18 Pro battery performance a noticeable upgrade is expected. The Apple iPhone 18 Pro will likely run on Apple’s upcoming A20 chip, which is said to be build on a more advance 2nm process. This could possibly also improve battery efficiency, with the Pro Max model possibly getting a bigger battery.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Launch Date
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Launch Date

For the Apple iPhone 18 Pro launch, Apple Inc. is expected to stick to its usual Septemver timeline for unveiling the Pro models in 2026. However, the standard iPhone 18 might arrive later, possibly in 2027 as part of a phased release plan.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Colours
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Colours

Apple is reportedly testing a deep red finish for the iPhone 18 Pro, and it could end up being the most loved shade for 2026. In fact, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro palette is said to be less interesting this time. Apple may avoid there usual black and while staples and goes near towards deeper and warmer tones like coffee, burgundy, and even purple.

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