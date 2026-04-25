From Samsung Galaxy F07 To Redmi A5: Here Are Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 I In Pics
India is a price sensitive market where budget smartphones continue to dominate the users demand. Smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, POCO, and Lava are competing in the budget segment aggressively. Here are the 5 best budget smartphones under Rs 10,000.
Also Read: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7500 Chipset, And 10,000mAh Massive Battery, Check All Features And Launch Timeline
Samsung Galaxy M07
The Samsung Galaxy M07 is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and features a 6.7-inch display with HD+ resolution. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the rear panel features a 50MP camera whereas the front panel houses an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. The handset is packed with a 5000mAh battery. The device is priced at Rs 9,999 at Amazon in the Black colour.
Poco C71
The Poco C71 features a 6.88-inch display, and it is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset. In terms of optics, the rear panel features a 32MP camera, and the front panel features an 8MP camera. The smartphone is packed with a 5,200mAh battery and it is priced at Rs 8,985
Lava Bold N2
The Lava Bold N2 features a 6.75-inch display with HD resolution, and it is powered by the Octa-Core performance paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and in terms of optics the rear panel features a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP camera on the front panel. The device is available in two colour options at a price tag of Rs 8,899.
Samsung Galaxy F07
Another phone from Samsung that comes under Rs 10,000 is the Galaxy F07. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ display, and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage; the storage can further be expanded up to 2TB using a dedicated SD card. The device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and it features a 50MP dual camera on the rear panel and an 8MP camera on front panel. The device is priced at Rs 9,999.
Redmi A5
The Redmi A5 features a 6.88-inch HD+ display, and it is powered by the Octa-Core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is packed with a 5,200mAh battery, and it features a 32MP AI dual camera. The device is priced at Rs 8,999