From Samsung Galaxy F07 To Redmi A5: Here Are Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 I In Pics

Samsung Galaxy F07

Another phone from Samsung that comes under Rs 10,000 is the Galaxy F07. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ display, and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage; the storage can further be expanded up to 2TB using a dedicated SD card. The device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and it features a 50MP dual camera on the rear panel and an 8MP camera on front panel. The device is priced at Rs 9,999.