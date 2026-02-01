LIVE TV
The 50 OTT Release Date: Where to Watch The New Reality Show and Contestants Names Revealed | Streaming Platform Details

A brand-new reality show with 50 celebrities under one roof is about to shake up Indian television. It is packed with mind games, intense tasks, and sudden eliminations, the show promises non-stop drama from day one. Popular TV stars and reality-show favorites are coming together for a high-stakes survival battle. With both TV and OTT streaming options, the show is targeting maximum reach and daily engagement. From release date to its contestants names, here’s everything you need to know about The 50.

The 50 Reality Show
The 50 OTT Release Date: Where to Watch The New Reality Show and Contestants Names Revealed | Streaming Platform Details

The 50 Reality Show

The 50 is a high-intensity reality show featuring 50 celebrity contestants. The format is inspired by the international show Les Cinquante. Contestants compete through tasks, strategy, and survival-based eliminations.

The 50 Release Date
The 50 Release Date

The 50 premieres on February 1, 2026. New episodes will air daily, keeping the competition fast-paced. The show is expected to run for multiple weeks with frequent eliminations.

Where to Watch The 50: Streaming Platform
Where to Watch The 50: Streaming Platform

The reality show will stream on JioHotstar for OTT viewers. It will also air on Colors TV for television audiences.

The 50 Contestants
The 50 Contestants

The show includes popular TV stars, influencers, and reality-show veterans. Well-known faces like Prince Narula, Karan Patel, Mr Faisu, and Nikki Tamboli add buzz.

The 50: Concept of the Show
The 50: Concept of the Show

Unlike usual reality shows, a large group of 50 contestants competes together. Strategy, group politics and quick eliminations play a major role.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This article is based on information available from public sources and media reports at the time of writing. Details related to the show The 50, including release date, broadcast timings, contestants, and streaming platforms, are subject to change. The content is intended for informational purposes only and does not claim official confirmation from the broadcasters or producers.

