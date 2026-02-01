The 50 OTT Release Date: Where to Watch The New Reality Show and Contestants Names Revealed | Streaming Platform Details

A brand-new reality show with 50 celebrities under one roof is about to shake up Indian television. It is packed with mind games, intense tasks, and sudden eliminations, the show promises non-stop drama from day one. Popular TV stars and reality-show favorites are coming together for a high-stakes survival battle. With both TV and OTT streaming options, the show is targeting maximum reach and daily engagement. From release date to its contestants names, here’s everything you need to know about The 50.