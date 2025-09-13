Top 4 Nations With The Largest Gold Reserves: How And Where Do They Store It?

These top four countries in the world have the largest gold reserves, the United States, Germany, Italy, and France. The United States leads with over 8,100 tonnes of gold. Germany gathered its reserves through post-World War II reconstruction. Italy has constantly upheld a large gold reserve as a symbol of national wealth and financial independence. France built up its reserves to back up the franc and declare monetary sovereignty, and continues to view gold as a dependable store of value and a hedge against economic instability.