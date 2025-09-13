Top 4 Nations With The Largest Gold Reserves: How And Where Do They Store It?
These top four countries in the world have the largest gold reserves, the United States, Germany, Italy, and France. The United States leads with over 8,100 tonnes of gold. Germany gathered its reserves through post-World War II reconstruction. Italy has constantly upheld a large gold reserve as a symbol of national wealth and financial independence. France built up its reserves to back up the franc and declare monetary sovereignty, and continues to view gold as a dependable store of value and a hedge against economic instability.
United States of America
The United States have the largest gold reserves in the world, with over 8,100 tonnes. The majority of this gold is deposited in secure facilities such as Fort Knox in Kentucky and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Germany
Germany positions second globally with around 3,300 tonnes of gold reserves. Managed by the Deutsche Bundesbank, Germany’s gold is a key pillar of its financial stability. The country views gold as a trusted hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations.
Italy
Italy holds the third-largest gold reserves, totalling approximately 2,450 tonnes. The Bank of Italy manages these reserves, which are seen as a symbol of national wealth and financial independence.
France
France ranks fourth with about 2,435 tonnes of gold reserves. The Banque de France is responsible for managing the country’s gold holdings, most of which are stored in secure underground vaults in Paris.
