LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal

5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal

Owning firearms is legal in several countries, each with its own regulations regarding licensing, usage, and safety. From the U.S., where the Second Amendment safeguards gun ownership, to countries like Sweden and Thailand that permit guns primarily for hunting and sport, responsible firearm ownership is regulated differently across the globe. These nations balance recreational use, self-defense, and strict compliance with legal safety measures.

By: Last Updated: August 18, 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal - Photo Gallery
1/6

United States

Keeping a gun or a firearm with yourself is legal and safeguarded by the Second Amendment. The laws are rather lax in granting the citizens permission to own firearms for self-defense, sport, and recreational use.

5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal - Photo Gallery
2/6

Canada

Firearm ownership is legal, subject to licensing, registration, and background checks. Certain types of firearms are subject to restrictions, and owners must abide by the regulations concerning safety and storage.

5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal - Photo Gallery
3/6

Sweden

Firearms are permitted mainly for hunting and sport shooting. Possession requires licensing and background checks, considered responsible uses of firearms for their owners for recreational purposes.

5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal - Photo Gallery
4/6

Romania

Owning guns is allowed for hunting, sports shooting, and collecting. Licenses and permits pertaining to firearms are required, with a background check being imposed, together with strict legal regulations.

5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal - Photo Gallery
5/6

Thailand

Gun ownership is legal mainly for hunting and sport shooting. Citizens must obtain licenses properly, follow their firearm-related regulations, and comply with the safety directions provided.

5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

Laws on gun and firearm ownership vary by country and change frequently. Verify local regulations before purchase or use. The publisher isn’t liable for misuse.

Tags:

5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal - Photo Gallery
5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal - Photo Gallery
5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal - Photo Gallery
5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?