5 Countries Where Guns and Firearms Ownership Is Legal
Owning firearms is legal in several countries, each with its own regulations regarding licensing, usage, and safety. From the U.S., where the Second Amendment safeguards gun ownership, to countries like Sweden and Thailand that permit guns primarily for hunting and sport, responsible firearm ownership is regulated differently across the globe. These nations balance recreational use, self-defense, and strict compliance with legal safety measures.
United States
Keeping a gun or a firearm with yourself is legal and safeguarded by the Second Amendment. The laws are rather lax in granting the citizens permission to own firearms for self-defense, sport, and recreational use.
Canada
Firearm ownership is legal, subject to licensing, registration, and background checks. Certain types of firearms are subject to restrictions, and owners must abide by the regulations concerning safety and storage.
Sweden
Firearms are permitted mainly for hunting and sport shooting. Possession requires licensing and background checks, considered responsible uses of firearms for their owners for recreational purposes.
Romania
Owning guns is allowed for hunting, sports shooting, and collecting. Licenses and permits pertaining to firearms are required, with a background check being imposed, together with strict legal regulations.
Thailand
Gun ownership is legal mainly for hunting and sport shooting. Citizens must obtain licenses properly, follow their firearm-related regulations, and comply with the safety directions provided.
Disclaimer
Laws on gun and firearm ownership vary by country and change frequently. Verify local regulations before purchase or use. The publisher isn’t liable for misuse.