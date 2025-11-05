Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Age, Career Highlights, Records & Achievements
Virat Kohli, India’s cricket legend, celebrates his birthday with a career full of records, milestones, and iconic performances that cement his legacy as one of the greatest batsmen in history.
Virat Kohli Turns 37
Virat Kohli rang in his 37th birthday on November 5, he has both won matches and inspired millions of people around the world with his passion and focus on not only cricket, but on life.
Kick Off
As captain of the U19 Indian team at the U19 World Cup in 2008, people started paying attention, and Kohli was on track to being the next international star.
ODI Run Machine
Kohli scored 51 centuries in ODIs and has over 14,000 runs scored and numerous fastest records regarding runs scored in cricket history.
Test Achievements
Kohli scored 9,230 runs at Test level, with 27 centuries and 7 double-centuries, becoming the youngest Indian to score 25 Test centuries.
IPL Title
After an 18-year wait, Kohli secured his first IPL trophy with RCB, helping to end RCB's wait for an IPL title.
Milestones as Captain
As captain, Kohli achieved 40 Test victories, and led India to its first Test series victory ever in Australia, all the while setting a number of records for win ratios.
Key Trophies
Kohli has won every major ICC trophy, winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Global Records & Legacy
Kohli received more than 10 different ICC awards in one year and national honors too. He has changed the Indian perspective towards fitness, aggression, and self-belief.
Disclaimer
All details are based on publicly available information. Statistics and records are accurate as of the latest updates but may change with future matches and official revisions.
Virat Kohli's 37th Birthday