Which Car Made Anurag Dobhal Famous? Inside Popular Moto Vlogger UK07 Rider’s Stunning Car Collection
Anurag Dobhal developed his fame as “UK07 Rider” through his creation of fast-paced motorbike videos which featured his extensive collection of high-end vehicles. His Ford Mustang GT became the main element which turned his business into an international success.
Ford Mustang GT (The Fame Maker)
This iconic red muscle car was the catalyst for his "Babu Bhaiya" persona and viral luxury content. It transformed his channel from bike-focused vlogs to a lifestyle brand, amassing millions of views through its signature exhaust note.
Lamborghini Huracán (The Dream Car)
Purchased for approximately ₹5 Crore after his Bigg Boss 17 stint, this green supercar fulfilled his lifelong "Lambo" dream. However, it became the center of a major controversy when it was seized by authorities in Chennai shortly after purchase.
Toyota Fortuner Legender (The Recent Addition)
Added to his garage in mid-2024 for roughly ₹45 Lakhs, this rugged SUV became his primary vehicle for group travels and family vlogs. Tragically, this is the vehicle reportedly involved in his high-speed crash during a live stream in March 2026.
Mahindra Thar (The Off-Roader)
This heavily modified 4x4 was his go-to vehicle for mountain expeditions and exploring the tough terrains of Uttarakhand. It played a major role in his "adventurous explorer" image, bridging the gap between his bike and car content.
Kia Sonet (The Daily Driver)
One of his earlier car purchases, the Sonet served as his practical daily driver before he moved into the supercar league. It was frequently seen in his more grounded, "day-in-the-life" vlogs when he was still scaling his career.
Toyota Supra MK5 (The Dubai Special)
A rare and enthusiast-favorite sports car that he reportedly purchased or used extensively while in Dubai. It solidified his reputation among "petrolheads" for having a diverse and technically impressive taste in performance vehicles.