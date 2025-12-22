Who is Kalyan Padala? From Commoner to Youngest Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner- Know Breakout Star of Nagarjuna’s Show
Kalyan Padala has emerged as one of the youngest Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner on December 21, Sunday. History was made on Nagarjuna’s show as a commoner clinched the title, marking a rare and memorable moment. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 theme was Commoner vs Celebrities. Here’s a deep dive into who the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner Kalyan Padala.
Who is Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner Kalyan Padala?
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner Kalyan Padala, hailing from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, Kalyan Padala turned an ordinary background into an extraordinary achievement, fulfilling the dream of countless commeners by winning the show.
Kalyan Padala: Indian Army Officer
Kalyan Padala enlisted in the Indian Army after finishing his education. Following several years of service to the nation, he stepped away from the forces to chase his long-standing passion for acting.
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner Prize Money
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner Kalyan Padala won a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh.
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner Additional Prize
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner Kalyan Padala also received a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victorious SUV and a Rs 5 lakh bonus from a sponsor for being the season’s best performer.
Kalyan Padala Beats Thauja Puttawamy
Kalyan Padala beats actress Thauja Puttawamy by lifting the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 trophy. Demon Pavan exited the house voluntarily with a Rs 15 lakh cash briefcase offer.