Who is Kalyan Padala? From Commoner to Youngest Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner- Know Breakout Star of Nagarjuna’s Show

Kalyan Padala has emerged as one of the youngest Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner on December 21, Sunday. History was made on Nagarjuna’s show as a commoner clinched the title, marking a rare and memorable moment. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 theme was Commoner vs Celebrities. Here’s a deep dive into who the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner Kalyan Padala.