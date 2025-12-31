LIVE TV
  • Why Clean-Shaven Isn’t Always Sharp – Dhurandhar Proves

Why Clean-Shaven Isn’t Always Sharp – Dhurandhar Proves

Explore why looking sharp goes beyond being clean-shaven, focusing on confidence, personality, and mindset over appearance.

Published: December 31, 2025 16:50:04 IST
The Myth
1/7
Credit: Instagram@officialjiostudios

The Myth

Society often believes a clean-shaven look appears sharper, more professional, and more acceptable everywhere.

The Tradition
2/7
Credit: Instagram@officialjiostudios

The Tradition

Historically, beards symbolized wisdom, power, and leadership - something Dhurandhar often points out in discussions.

Modern Perception
3/7
Credit: Instagram@saraarjunn

Modern Perception

Today’s standards link professionalism to grooming, yet Ranveer Singh constantly challenges these appearance rules.

Ranveer’s Style
4/7
Credit: Instagram@officialjiostudios

Ranveer’s Style

Ranveer Singh proves sharpness comes from confidence, energy, and individuality - not from shaving alone.

Dhurandhar’s Perspective
5/7
Credit: Instagram@rampal72

Dhurandhar’s Perspective

Dhurandhar explains that personality, discipline, and mindset define sharpness more than facial hair.

Personality Over Looks
6/7
Credit: Instagram@ranveersingh

Personality Over Looks

Ranveer Singh and other actors in Dhurandhar emphasize presence, confidence, and authenticity over surface-level grooming.

Breaking Stereotypes
7/7
Credit: Instagram@ranveersingh

Breaking Stereotypes

Their examples show bearded, styled, or clean-shaven looks can all appear sharp when carried well.

