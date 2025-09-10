Top 5 Richest Cities In The World In 2025, These Two Indian Cities Are On List

World’s Richest Cities: The World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2025 by Henley & Partners reveals that New York tops the global millionaire rankings with 384,500 high-net-worth individuals, followed closely by the Bay Area with 342,400. The United States dominates the list with 11 cities, while London has slipped to sixth place due to a decline in its millionaire population. Rapidly growing cities like Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Dubai highlight shifting global wealth patterns, with Dubai recording over 100% millionaire growth. India’s Mumbai and Delhi are ranked 27th and 39th globally, recognized as the country’s wealthiest cities, with Bengaluru emerging as a rising wealth hub for centi-millionaires.

Here are the 5 richest cities in the world, and two Indian cities in the Wealthiest Cities Report 2025: