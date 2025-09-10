Top 5 Richest Cities In The World In 2025, These Two Indian Cities Are On List
World’s Richest Cities: The World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2025 by Henley & Partners reveals that New York tops the global millionaire rankings with 384,500 high-net-worth individuals, followed closely by the Bay Area with 342,400. The United States dominates the list with 11 cities, while London has slipped to sixth place due to a decline in its millionaire population. Rapidly growing cities like Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Dubai highlight shifting global wealth patterns, with Dubai recording over 100% millionaire growth. India’s Mumbai and Delhi are ranked 27th and 39th globally, recognized as the country’s wealthiest cities, with Bengaluru emerging as a rising wealth hub for centi-millionaires.
Here are the 5 richest cities in the world, and two Indian cities in the Wealthiest Cities Report 2025:
World's Richest Cities Rank 1: New York ranked worlds richest city
With 384,500 millionaires and 66 billionaires, New York retains its title as the richest city in the world, making it the largest hub of high-net-worth individuals in the World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2025.
World's Richest Cities Rank 2:
World’s Richest Cities Rank 2 The Bay Area (San Francisco & Silicon Valley)
World's Richest Cities Rank 3: Tokyo ranked 3rd richest city
Tokyo, with 292,300 millionaires and 18 billionaires, stands as both Japan’s richest city and the third wealthiest city in the world according to the 2025 rankings.
World's Richest Cities Rank 4: Singapore ranked 4th richest city
Singapore emerges as the fourth richest city globally and a leading Asian wealth hub with 242,400 millionaires and 30 billionaires driving its financial prominence.
World's Richest Cities Rank 5: Los Angeles ranked 5th richest city
Los Angeles climbs to the fifth richest city globally with 220,600 millionaires and 45 billionaires, surpassing London in the 2025 world’s wealthiest cities rankings.
World's Richest Cities Rank 27: Mumbai ranked 27th richest city
Mumbai is India’s richest city, ranked 27th globally with 51,200 millionaires, 205 centi-millionaires, and 25 billionaires, marking a 69% growth in millionaire population over the last decade.
World's Richest Cities Rank: Delhi ranked 39th richest city
Delhi ranks 39th richest city globally and stands as India’s second wealthiest hub with 31,200 millionaires and 16 billionaires, showing an 82% growth in millionaires over ten years.