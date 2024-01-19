FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” and its principal organizer, KB Byju, have been the subject of a formal complaint after they were accused of deviating from the authorized itinerary on Thursday in Jorhat, Assam.

An official statement claims that the march went off-road in the town, straying from the approved path along KB Road and that this resulted in a “chaotic situation” nearby.

According to the officer, the FIR claims that the Yatra broke traffic safety laws and did not follow the guidelines established by the local administration. The FIR is a calculated action meant to create unnecessary barriers for the Yatra.

“The PWD point’s traffic diversion was not manned by any police officers. We had a large gathering, and the designated route was too tiny. We therefore made a brief detour of a few meters. Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he now wishes to sabotage the Yatra because he is afraid of its success on the first day (in Assam).

Furthermore, Majuli in Assam was reached by the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. There have been no laws broken, according to party head Jairam Ramesh. The chief minister of Assam is doing all in her power to discourage people from participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. There is no stopping this yatra. For the next seven years, we will be in Assam. We’ll take the challenge, let them arrest us.”