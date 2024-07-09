217 Polling Parties Dispatched To Preperation For Upcoming By-Elections

A total of 217 polling parties have been dispatched to their respective polling stations in preparation for the upcoming by-elections in three assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh.

Notably, by-elections for Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Dehra assembly constituencies are scheduled to be held on July 10.

“A total of 217 polling parties sent to their respective polling stations,” as per a press release.

The spokesperson of the Election Department said here on Monday that out of the total 315 polling stations set up for the bye-elections to be held in Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh Assembly Constituencies (AC), 217 polling parties have been sent to their respective polling stations.

“98 polling parties have been sent today for 100 polling stations set up in Dehra AC of Kangra district, while 119 polling parties out of total 121 have been sent in Nalagarh AC of Solan district,” as per the release.

Spokesperson of the Election Department said that two women polling parties each from Dehra and Nalagarh and all 94 polling parties of Hamirpur AC would be sent on July 9.

BJP has fielded Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra assembly seat, Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur and KL Thakur from Nalagarh for upcoming by-elections.

While Congress has fielded Pushpendra Verma and Hardeep Singh Bawa as its candidates from the Hamirpur and Nalagarh assembly constituencies.

Earlier, the leader of the opposition, and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, said that Bharatiya Janata Party is getting full support and blessings from the people of Himachal Pradesh and would win the assembly by-elections.

“This is the first time that a government in the state lost its popularity so quickly. This government has failed on every front. They cheated farmers, youth and gardeners, ignored issues of public interest, insulted the elected representatives, and acted with dictatorship and vengeance.

During its tenure of one and a half years, the development of the state was completely stalled. Instead of opening new institutions, the existing institutions were closed,” Jairam Thakur said according to the press statement.

