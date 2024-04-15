Holiday On Ram Navami, Shobha Yatra In Telangana To Be Led By Raja Singh

The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Rama Navami, a festival marking the birth of Lord Rama, scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, according to the official state calendar.

BJP MLA Raja Singh is gearing up to lead the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad. Recently, he convened a volunteer meeting to organize the yatra, stating via social media, “Today, a volunteer meeting was convened to ensure the success of the grand procession scheduled for Shri Ram Navami on April 17, 2024, starting from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple, Dhoolpet.” He expressed gratitude to all devotees committed to making the event successful.

In light of the festival, both government offices and educational institutions in the state will observe a holiday.

Extensive security measures are set to be implemented in Hyderabad to ensure peace and security during the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra.