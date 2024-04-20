Prime Minister Modi Highlights Iqbal Ansari's Presence at Ram Temple's Inauguration Ceremony; Contrasts With Congress Party Leaders

Prime Minster Narendra Modi remarked on the contrasting behaviours of the Congress politicians and the muslim Ansari family who had been a part of the movement to provent Babri Masjid’s Demolition for most part of their life on Friday, ahead of the commencement of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024

While addressing a public rally in Damoh, PM Modi brought to light the Ansari family who was a litigant in the Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid Law Suit and drew a comparison of Iqbal Ansari with the Congress political leaders who rejected the invite to the Inauguration and ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. PM Modi highlighted that while Congress leaders rejected the invite to Ram Mandir, Ansari who had been an ardent supporter of the movement to prevent the demolition of Babri Masjid along with his father Hashim Ansari, visited the temple ceremony after he got the invite. He emphasised the importance of Ansari’s presence at the ceremony and noted that despite being on the opposing side of the legal battle, Iqbal accepted the invite which attributed that people like the Ansari family healed through the loss of Babri Masjid and moved on towards accepting the Ram Mandir with their hearts and being a part of the celebration marking it as a symbol of unity and harmony.

The Prime Minister said,” We should look at the Ansari Family who had been fighting the case to save the Babri Masjid all their life but still after they lost in the Supreme Court, they accepted our invite to the Pran Pratishta ceremony in the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and even became a part of the ceremony, on the other hand, the Congress leaders and politicians feel ashamed of that also”

He further went on to take a dig at the Congress leaders’ stance on the Ram Temple and their views on the Hindu beliefs. “They are even worse. Despite rejecting the invitation to the inauguation, they didn’t feel satisfied, they thought they won’t get enough votes which is why they continue to abuse the Ram Mandir and the Sanatan beliefs.”

Iqbal Ansari, a key party in the Ayodhya land dispute case, was sent the first invitation card for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in December 2023 which he had accepted and said “He (Modi) has come to our place. He is our guest and our Prime Minister,” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Ayodhya for a road show in January.