Adani Power announces Q2 FY25 results

Continuing EBITDA grows 38.3% y-o-y to Rs. 11,692 Crore in H1

FY25 and 24.6% y-o-y to Rs. 5,402 Crore in Q2 FY25

Continuing PBT grows 69% y-o-y to Rs. 8,020 Crore in H1 FY25

and 44.8% y-o-y to Rs. 3,537 Crore in Q2 FY25

Adani Power Ltd. [“APL”], a part of Adani portfolio companies, today announced the financial results for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024.

Mr. S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited, said, “Adani Power has embarked on the next

phase of its growth journey, swiftly achieving capacity expansion milestones and securing

power supply agreements to ensure long-term revenue stability. The Company consistently

delivers robust operating and financial performance by leveraging its inherent strengths

and competitive advantages. Its diverse capabilities and financial resilience provide a solid

foundation for growth, enabling it to realize its vision of supporting India’s economic

development with reliable, sustainable, and affordable power supplies. Additionally, we are

committed to rapidly turning around our recently acquired stressed power plants by

utilizing our core competencies and strengths.”

Power demand was flat during Q2 FY25 as compared to the corresponding quarter of FY24.

This was primarily due to climatic conditions such as a delayed but prolonged rain spell

affecting demand. Nevertheless, cumulative demand for FY 2024-25 till 30th September

2024 was robust with a growth of 5% over the first half of FY 2023-24. Growing peak

demand has also improved power offtake from the thermal power sector to ensure

uninterrupted power supply during the hours of low renewable energy generation.

Business updates

• APL has achieved operating generation capacity of 17,550 MW as on 30th September

2024 with the addition of 2,300 MW operating capacities, comprising:

o 2×250 MW (500 MW) Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (“ADTPS”), acquired

under a Business Transfer Agreement on 30th September 2024.

o 2×300 MW (600 MW) Lanco Amarkantak Power Limited (“LAPL”), acquired under

Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”) under the aegis of the Insolvency

and Bankruptcy Code (“IBC”) on 6th September 2024. LAPL has been renamed to

Korba Power Limited (KPL) subsequent to the acquisition.

o 2×600 MW (1,200 MW) Coastal Energen Private Limited (“CEPL”), acquired under

CIRP under the aegis of IBC on 31st August 2024. CEPL has been amalgamated at

the time of acquisition with Moxie Power Generation Limited (“MPGL”), a Special

Purpose Vehicle of the acquiring consortium, in which APL holds a 49% equity

stake.

• APL received a Letter of Award from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution

Company Ltd. for supply of power under a 25-year, 1,496 MW (net) Power Supply

Agreement, to be supplied from a new 2×800 MW (1,600 MW) Ultra-supercritical

thermal power project.

Key operating highlights for Q2 and H1 FY25

Power supplied from the MPGL and KPL power plants post-acquisition has contributed to

the aggregate power dispatch growth in H1 and Q2FY25. These figures do not include the

operating performance of ADTPS, which was acquired on 30th September 2024.

Merchant sales witnessed substantial growth during H1 and Q2 FY25 as compared to the

corresponding periods of FY24 due to strong power demand, coupled with the Company’s

competitive advantages in serving this market. Power offtake under Power Purchase

Agreements (“PPAs”) also witnessed significant growth during both periods owing to

strong power demand from DISCOMs, supported by lower fuel costs, and full-period

operation of the Godda power plant.

Key financial highlights for H1 and Q2 FY 2024-25

• Revenues for H1 and Q2 FY25 include the contribution of MPGL and KPL for the month

of September 2024 post-acquisition. The revenues of ADTPS have not been included

as it was acquired on 30th September 2024.

• Continuing operating revenue growth in H1 FY25 moderated to 19.1% in comparison to

volume growth due to lower blended tariff realisation following a reduction in imported

coal prices. Continuing operating revenue growth for Q2 FY25 also moderated to 9.1%

for similar reasons.

• Robust Continuing EBITDA growth of 38.3% in H1 FY25 as compared to H1 FY24 on

account of a moderation in fuel costs along with a reduction in operating expenses and

positive operating leverage due to higher volumes. Similarly, Continuing EBITDA

growth of 24.6% in Q2 FY25 as compared to Q2 FY24 was on account of lower fuel and

operating expenses, and positive operating leverage.

• Reduction in finance costs despite growth in capacity due to deleveraging and lower

effective interest rate.

• Strong 69% growth in Continuing Profit Before Tax in H1 FY25 and 44.8% in Q2 FY25

as compared to the corresponding periods of FY24 due to improved operating

profitability and lower finance costs.

• Lower one-time revenue recognition of prior period items of Rs. 1,020 Crore in H1 FY25

as compared to Rs. 9,278 Crore in H1 FY24, following resolution of all major regulatory

matters and realisation of outstanding dues from DISCOMs in the previous year.

• Similarly, the one-time prior period revenue recognition for Q2 FY25 was Rs. 598 Crore,

as compared to Rs. 2,781 Crore for Q2 FY24.

• Higher tax expense including deferred tax charge totaling to Rs. 1,829 Crore in H1 FY25,

whereas H1 FY24 had recognition of deferred tax credit of Rs. 1,330 Crore. Similarly,

Q2 FY25 has a tax expense of Rs. 837 Crore as compared to a deferred tax credit of Rs.

1,371 Crore for Q2 FY24.

ESG Performance

• APL’s water intensity performance for Q2 FY25 was 2.07 m3

/MWh, which is significantly

lower than the statutory limit of 3.5 m3

/MWh.

• APL has achieved a Disclosure Score of 95% under the Workforce Disclosure Initiative

(“WDI”) and has been shortlisted for The WDI Award and Most Improved Categories. It

has also earned special mentions in the Contingent Workforce Data and Workforce

Action categories.

About Adani Power

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power

producer in India. The Company has an installed thermal power capacity of 17,510 MW

spread across eleven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan,

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar

power plant in Gujarat. With the help of a world-class team of experts in every field of

power, Adani Power is on course to achieve its growth potential. The company is

harnessing technology and innovation to transform India into a power-surplus nation and

provide quality and affordable electricity for all.

