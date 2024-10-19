In addition to hospitality brands, leading suppliers will also unveil their latest innovations, showcasing state-of-the-art technology solutions, design concepts, and sustainable practices that are shaping the future of the industry.

One of the most eagerly awaited events in the hospitality industry, the BW HOTELIER Indian Hospitality Summit & Awards (IHA-2024), is set to take place at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences on October 21 and 22, 2024. This prestigious two-day event brings together leading minds from the Indian hospitality, travel, tourism, and F&B industries to discuss the future of hospitality in India and the world.

The BW HOTELIER Indian Hospitality Summit & Awards (IHA) has earned its reputation as one of the most anticipated events in the hospitality sector. Scheduled for October 21-22 at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, the eighth edition of this grand summit revolves around the theme "Revolutionising Indian Hospitality".

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will grace the 8th edition of BWH IHA-2024 as the Chief Guest alongside, Suman Billa, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and Shri Brajesh Pathak, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh enlightening us on how government policies aid hospitality growth.

As in previous editions, the event promises to position Indian hospitality on the global map while charting a progressive roadmap for the future. With engaging keynote addresses and thought-provoking panel discussions, the summit will feature nearly 100 industry stalwarts sharing their insights and exploring emerging trends. Each day offers distinctive experiences, ensuring active participation and invaluable takeaways.

Since its inception in 2016, the IHA has been a cornerstone event for BW Businessworld, attracting thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts. The 2020 edition, held virtually, set a new benchmark by featuring over 200 speakers and presenting 100 distinguished awards. The event’s success has continued to raise the bar each year.

A Two-Day Affair – IHA 2024

This year’s edition of the BW HOTELIER Indian Hospitality Summit & Awards will take place over two days:

Dates: October 21-22, 2024 (Monday-Tuesday)

Venue: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences

The central theme of IHA 2024, “Revolutionising Indian Hospitality”, will guide the discussions and sessions, with each day focussing on a unique aspect of the industry:

Day 1: Investments & Development – Exploring how India can become the most preferred global destination for hospitality investment and development.

Day 2: Operations & Talent Pool – Achieving operational excellence and developing a world-class talent pool.

Star-Studded Lineup of Speakers

The event will feature a wide range of prominent speakers from across the global hospitality industry. Some of the eminent names for Day 1 include:

Dr Dipak C Jain, Former Dean at Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Illinois, USA and currently Co-Chair of Academic Council of China

Europe International Business School (CEIBS) Social Security and Aging Finance Institute

Dimitris Manikis, President – EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

KB Kachru, Chairman – South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group

Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International

Nihat Ercan, CEO, Asia Pacific Hotels and Hospitality Group, JLL

Dilip Puri, Founder & CEO, Indian School of Hospitality

H.E. Maharaj Kumar Lakshyaraj Singh Ji Mewar of Udaipur

Jaideep Dang, Managing Director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, JLL India

Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels

Many more distinguished leaders from the industry will join the stage, ensuring a powerful and enriching experience for all attendees.

Conversations that Matter: Enlightening Dialogues and Roundtables

The first day will feature insightful discussions through BWH Leadership Dialogues on India’s growth trajectory, global perspectives, and strategic partnerships. Day 2 will include sessions such as the BWH Visionaries Roundtable, BWH Women Leadership Roundtable, and roundtables on operational excellence, HR, IT, F&B, and heritage. These sessions are designed to spark debate, share knowledge, and set the stage for future innovation.

Celebrating Excellence: BW HOTELIER Awards

BW HOTELIER takes pride in ensuring a rigorous and transparent evaluation process for its prestigious awards. The entire process is not only meticulously managed by an esteemed and independent agency but is also guided by the expert judgment of five distinguished juries. At the helm of this esteemed panel is Jury Chair KB Kachru, who is joined by a stellar lineup of National Jury members that includes:

Veer Vijay Singh, CEO & MD, Trance Hotels

Farhat Jamal, Chairman – Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Committee, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mumbai

Dilip Puri, Founder & Executive Chairman, Indian School of Hospitality

Rattan Keswani, Author, Independent Consultant, Former Deputy MD, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

Diwan Gautam Anand – Founding Trustee, Cuisine India Foundation and President, IIHM College of Distinguished Fellows

Rahul Pandit, MD & CEO, Advent Hotels International

Jaideep Dang, Managing Director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, JLL India

Rakhee Lalvani

Chef Hemant Oberoi, Chef & Owner, Hemant Oberoi Restaurant, BKC

Kamal Kant Pant, Principal & Secretary, IHM Pusa New Delhi

Four-Zone Judging Process for Complete Transparency

To ensure that every corner of the country’s talent is fairly represented, BW HOTELIER has divided the evaluation into four regional juries, each led by experts in their field:

North Zone: Chaired by Suresh Kumar, this panel includes notable names like Hemant Mediratta, Naveen Jain, Rifaqat Ali Khan, Samir Kuckreja, Sunil Gupta, Sanjeev K Nayar, Natwar Nagar, and Chef Parvinder Singh Bali.

West Zone: Under the leadership of Farhat Jamal, this jury features industry veterans such as Antoine Lewis, Chef Hemant Oberoi, Jehangir Aibara, Nisheeth Srivastava, Timmy Kandhari, Rakhee Lalvani, and Ravi Wazir.

South Zone: Headed by Veer Vijay Singh, the panel includes Anand Rao, Chef Chalapathi Rao, Chef Vijaya Baskaran, Dhunji Kavarana, PK Mohan Kumar, and Vinod Valson.

East Zone: Led by Sandip Mukherjee, this esteemed group comprises Dr Pooja Grover, Chef Sharad Dewan, Raja Sadukhan, Kuldeep Bhartee, and Sharada Ghosh.

Each of these regional juries will bring their invaluable expertise to the table, ensuring a balanced and well-rounded evaluation process. Their combined efforts will culminate in the final judgment, solidifying the BW HOTELIER Awards as the industry’s most transparent and esteemed recognition of excellence.

Showcase of Global Brilliance: Hospitality Brands Steal the Show

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the best of both global and domestic hospitality brands, showcased through curated experience centres. These centres will present the unique features, luxurious amenities, and innovative services that set these brands apart, offering a glimpse into the future of hospitality.

Innovators Unite: Hospitality Suppliers at the Forefront

In addition to hospitality brands, leading suppliers will also unveil their latest innovations, showcasing state-of-the-art technology solutions, design concepts, and sustainable practices that are shaping the future of the industry. These experience centres will offer attendees a chance to engage with cutting-edge products and services.

The BW Hotelier Indian Hotel Awards 2024 are sponsored by top brands in the hotel, technology, and service industries. These sponsors play an important role in driving industry innovation and excellence.