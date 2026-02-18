FedEx Breaks Ground On A Fully Automated Air Cargo Hub At Navi Mumbai International Airport

FedEx and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) today broke ground on FedEx’s fully automated air cargo hub, advancing capacity in India’s largest international trade corridor and strengthening its role as an integrated logistics and trade gateway for Western India.

The ₹2,500 crore long-term investment by FedEx will support the proposed 300,000 sq. ft. facility, designed as a regional consolidation and redistribution hub and developed in partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL). The hub leverages NMIA’s multimodal infrastructure to strengthen Western India’s international trade corridor. Once operational, the hub is expected to create more than 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across logistics, warehousing, transportation and allied services.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis; Mr Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO, FedEx; Mr Richard Smith, CEO, Airline and COO, International, FedEx; Ms Kami Viswanathan, President, FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA); and Mr Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL.

Mr Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL, said: “This development reflects NMIA’s long-term vision of building integrated infrastructure that strengthens India’s trade competitiveness. With its proximity to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, industrial corridors and multimodal transport networks, NMIA is uniquely positioned to support high-growth export sectors and enhance Maharashtra’s role as a global logistics gateway.”

Ms Kami Viswanathan, President, FedEx MEISA, said: “India’s competitiveness in global trade will increasingly depend on the reliability and speed of its logistics infrastructure. Establishing this hub at NMIA allows us to integrate global network strength with India’s fastest-growing trade corridor, providing greater certainty, speed and efficiency to customers.”

The development will support trade flows across Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe and the United States, embedding global network connectivity directly within India’s primary trade corridor. Equipped with advanced automated sorting systems, dimensional scanning, high-speed screening technology and dedicated aircraft parking bays, it will enable simultaneous processing of inbound and outbound shipments and enhance routing flexibility and transit time predictability, particularly for high-value and time-sensitive sectors such as electronics, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals and perishables. The improved reliability is also expected to strengthen export-import capabilities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while contributing to lower logistics costs and faster turnaround times.

NMIA’s cargo infrastructure is planned to commence with an initial handling capacity of approximately 0.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) annually, scaling in phases to around 3.25 MMT in its final development stage. This calibrated capacity expansion supports the airport’s long-term strategy of positioning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as one of India’s most advanced air freight and logistics gateways.

Building on nearly three decades of operations in India, the hub expands FedEx’s dedicated presence while supporting NMIA’s role as an integrated aviation and multimodal trade platform in global supply chains.

About FedEx:

Federal Express Corporation is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

About Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle established for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the greenfield international airport project at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. NMIAL is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 percent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking, holds the remaining 26 percent. AAHL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship incubator of the Adani Group.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) (IATA: NMI; ICAO: VANM), is set to become one of the busiest and most significant aviation hubs in India. Located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, NMIA is strategically positioned to cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India. Spanning over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres), on completion, NMIA is designed to handle 90 million passenger per annum (MPPA). The airport will feature two parallel runways, state-of-the-art terminal buildings, and advanced cargo facilities, ensuring seamless passenger experience and efficient cargo handling. NMIA is set to be a greenfield airport with sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure, incorporating renewable energy sources and green building practices. The fluid and futuristic design is influenced by the Lotus, India’s national flower.

In the initial phase, NMIA will have the capacity to manage 20 MPPA and 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually. NMIA is committed to setting new benchmarks in operational efficiency, sustainability, and passenger satisfaction. With its modern infrastructure and strategic location, NMIA is poised to become a prominent gateway to India and a significant player in the global aviation industry.