Gautam Adani Inspires Young Minds At Adani International School, Ahmedabad, “Dream, Learn, Build Relentlessly”

The Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, spoke to students, parents, and teachers at the Adani International School in a ahmedabad campus. His message transcended academics, touching on purpose, ambition, and resiliency. Apart from paying tribute to the history of the school, his speech reflected how education can change the world and mold the leaders of the future.

Adani International School’s roots are closely tied to the 2020 pandemic, a time of global pause. Adani considered the future and envisioned an institution that would transcend conventional education in the face of the difficulties.

“We visualized a platform of learning where children could thrive not just in academics but grow among open spaces connected to both nature and innovation,” he said.

By 2021, this vision began to take tangible form, and in 2022, it became a reality. Designed with sustainability and innovation at its core, the school is a living testament to Adani’s commitment to fostering a holistic learning environment. He credited the school’s success to its leadership, highlighting the extraordinary contributions of Namrata and her team.

“This is just the beginning,” Adani declared. “Our dream is to build several such schools across the country, laying the foundation for a brighter India.”

Lessons from a Humble Journey

Adani’s address was deeply personal, as he recounted his journey from humble beginnings in Banaskantha to becoming one of India’s business leaders.

“The tough conditions of my childhood shaped my beliefs,” he shared. “My mother taught me the importance of harmony and resilience, while my father’s business dealings instilled in me the power of trust. These values—courage, trust, and commitment—became the foundation of the Adani Group.”

He reminisced about dropping out of formal education at the age of 16 to pursue his dreams in Mumbai. Even though he accepted the lessons that life had taught him, Adani also said that education was important.

“To acquire wisdom, one must experience life. But to acquire knowledge, one must study. These are complementary, and my respect for education has only grown over the years.”

Gautam Adani inspired the young mind sitting in his audience by bringing before them this opportunity of getting to work upon today’s India as well.

“You are India’s global ambassadors in the making. You belong to a generation with more potential than any before you,” he told the students. “Failures will come, but remember—failure is not the opposite of success; it is its most important companion. Resilience is what separates the ordinary from the extraordinary.”

He called upon the students to follow three guiding principles:

Dream Relentlessly: “Don’t limit yourself to small ambitions. India stands at the cusp of greatness, and it needs visionaries who dare to think big and challenge the status quo.” Learn Relentlessly: “The future belongs to those who are willing to learn. Stay curious, embrace change, and seek knowledge even in the face of failure.” Build Relentlessly: “Your dreams and learnings have meaning only when they create something larger than yourself. Strive to make a difference—not just for personal success, but for the greater good.”

Empowering Parents and Educators

Adani also spoke to parents and educators, acknowledging their crucial role in molding young minds. To parents, he said: “Your children inherit more than your property; they inherit your values. Teach them resilience, empathy, and the spirit of service. Give them wings to explore the world but roots to remain grounded in the soil of our nation.”

To teachers, he expressed thanks and motivation:

“You are the makers of dreams. A good teacher does not only prepare students to pass exams, but prepares them for life. Your lessons, encouragement, and guidance shape leaders of tomorrow.

A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

As he left, Adani shared his visions for the school: “I wish this school delivers 100 leaders, thinkers, and innovators in the years to come—that is, the people who create businesses, solve challenges, and transform India. I don’t want them to walk in my footsteps; I want them to build their own.”

The words of the chairman left an impression on everyone’s mind, establishing the fact that Adani International School is not just a learning place but also a launch pad for dreams.

Adani’s address was a rallying cry for the new generation, embracing their own potential and contributing towards a better world. His vision for the Adani International School is clear-to inspire young minds to dream fearlessly, learn passionately, and build relentlessly.

“When people look back, I want them to say that this was the school where dreams took flight and leaders who transformed the nation were born,” Adani said.

With these words, the event came to a close, and the audience was inspired and challenged to make the most of the opportunities that this remarkable institution affords.

