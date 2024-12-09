Karan Adani Announces Investment Commitment Of Over Rs. 7.5 Lakh Crore At Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 For The State

At the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports, announced investment commitment of over Rs. 7.5 lakh crore for Rajasthan. This landmark pledge is poised to establish the state as a key hub for green energy, cement production, and infrastructure development.

At the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports, announced a groundbreaking investment commitment of over Rs. 7.5 lakh crore across key sectors in Rajasthan. This unprecedented pledge is set to transform the state into a hub for green energy, cement production, and infrastructure development, marking a significant step towards realizing Rajasthan’s ambitious economic goals.

A Vision for Green Energy and Sustainable Development

One of the most significant aspects of the Adani Group’s investment is its focus on building the world’s largest integrated green energy ecosystem in Rajasthan. The plan involves generating 100 GW of renewable energy, producing 2 million tonnes of hydrogen, and developing 1.8 GW of pumped hydro storage. These projects aim to position Rajasthan as a leader in green energy while creating thousands of sustainable jobs.

“This investment will turn Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs,” Mr. Adani declared, emphasizing the importance of aligning industrial progress with environmental sustainability.

Adani Group to help Rajasthan expand cement industry

In addition to its energy projects, the Adani Group will play a pivotal role in expanding Rajasthan’s cement industry. The group plans to establish four new cement plants, adding 6 million tonnes per annum to the state’s capacity. This move is part of Adani’s broader strategy to become India’s largest cement company, further strengthening the state’s industrial base.

Infrastructure Development to Support Rajasthan’s Growth

Mr. Adani also highlighted plans for substantial infrastructure investments in Rajasthan. These include the development of a world-class facility at Jaipur airport, the construction of a multi-modal logistics park, and the establishment of Inland Container Depots (ICDs). These initiatives are designed to support the state’s growing industrial ecosystem and boost its connectivity, positioning Rajasthan as a logistics and trade powerhouse.

Strengthening Rajasthan’s Economy and Job Market

The Adani Group’s commitment goes hand-in-hand with Rajasthan’s vision of creating 4 lakh new jobs for the youth in the state, as outlined by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Mr. Adani expressed confidence in the state’s economic future, noting that over 50% of the Rs. 7.5 lakh crore investment will be made in the next five years, aligning with the Chief Minister’s goal to double the state’s GDP within the same timeframe.

“We look forward to working with you to help shape a future that not only honors Rajasthan’s legacy but also sets new benchmarks for your state’s timeless legacy and boundless potential,” Mr. Adani said in his concluding remarks.

Adani lauds leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mr. Adani lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing India’s remarkable growth over the past decade to his vision and policies. He shared compelling economic statistics to illustrate the transformative decade under Modi’s leadership

Mr. Adani praised the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. He commended the state’s ongoing transformation, particularly the creation of 25,000 new job opportunities and the ambitious goal of adding 4 lakh more jobs for the youth in the state. Mr. Adani also expressed confidence in Rajasthan’s growth trajectory, mentioning the Chief Minister’s vision to double the state GDP in the next five years.

“Under your visionary guidance, Rajasthan is undergoing a historic transformation,” Mr. Adani said.

