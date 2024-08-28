Karan Adani Unveils INR 3500 Crore Investment Boost For Madhya Pradesh At Gwalior Conclave

At the 2024 Regional Industrial Conclave held in Gwalior, Karan Adani, CEO of the Adani Group, outlined significant upcoming investments and projects, showcasing the company's commitment to contributing to India's growth and development.

Honoring Eminent Leaders and Historical Legacy

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Honourable Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North East Region Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Shri Narendra Singh Tomar. Adani expressed his honor and humility at addressing the distinguished gathering in Gwalior, a city renowned for its rich history and leadership.

India’s Transformation Under Visionary Leadership

Adani highlighted India’s ongoing transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting the pivotal role played by Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia in revolutionizing the country’s aviation sector. He praised Madhya Pradesh’s economic strides under Chief Minister Yadav, positioning the state as a beacon of growth.

Adani Group’s Contributions and Future Plans

The Adani Group has already invested approximately INR 18,250 crore in Madhya Pradesh, creating around 12,000 jobs across various sectors including cement, defense, road construction, thermal power, renewable energy, and transmission. Adani also announced two major new projects:

Cement Grinding Unit: A 2 MTPA cement grinding facility will be established in Guna.

Propellant Production Facility: A state-of-the-art facility for propellant production will be developed in Shivpuri, aligning with India’s Aatmanirbharta mission to transition from defense importer to exporter. These initiatives will see an investment of INR 3500 crore and generate over 3500 direct and indirect jobs.

Impact Through the Adani Foundation

The Adani Foundation has made significant strides in Madhya Pradesh, impacting 80,000 households and reaching 3 lakh lives through healthcare, education, sustainable livelihoods, and women empowerment initiatives. Notably, a new jacket production center will be established in Badarwas, run entirely by women as part of their women empowerment program.

Commitment to Growth and Development

Adani concluded by expressing enthusiasm for the growth potential in India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh and Gwalior. He commended Chief Minister Yadav for his relentless commitment to development, affirming the Adani Group’s dedication to supporting this transformative journey. Karan Adani’s address at the conclave underlined the Adani Group’s role in advancing regional development and emphasized their continued investment in India’s future.

