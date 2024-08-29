Triumph Launches The New Daytona 660: An Exciting New Chapter Begins

Triumph has revealed an all-new, triple powered middleweight sports bike for 2024; the Daytona 660. Delivering a seriously thrilling sports performance, the Daytona 660 offers a dynamic ride and the highest quality, capability and specification in its class.

Thrilling Sports Performance

The Daytona 660’s triple engine delivers a perfect blend of low-end torque, exhilarating high-rpm power, and distinctive character. Producing 95PS at 11,250rpm with a 12,650rpm redline, it offers over 80% of its 69Nm peak torque from just 3,125rpm. The new exhaust with 3-into-1 headers and a compact underslung silencer amplifies the engine’s unique triple soundtrack.

Power delivery is through a slick, six-speed gearbox and Triumph’s Torque Assist clutch ensures a progressive, light lever action with a span optimised clutch lever for better reach. The clutch design improves rear wheel control under hard deceleration for smooth, confident corner entry. Triumph’s Shift Assist is available as an accessory fit for fast and effortless clutch-less up and down shifts and even easier riding in town.

Agile, Dynamic Ride

The new Daytona 660 sports a lightweight sports frame, top quality Showa 41mm upside down, big-piston front forks and a Showa rear suspension unit, delivering an easy and agile ride. The rear suspension also features preload adjustment for quick set-up alterations.

Lightweight five-spoked cast aluminium wheels keep rotating mass low for a responsive handling and enhanced suspension performance. Michelin’s new, high-specification, Power 6 tyres are fitted to deliver confident road handling in all conditions. With twin four-piston radial callipers paired to lightweight 310mm discs and fed by braided lines, plus a Continental ABS modulator, the Daytona 660 has excellent stopping power and braking feel.

Rider-Focused Technology

The technology in Daytona 660 enhances riding experience and safety. The ride-by-wire throttle delivers a precise throttle response, allowing for three riding modes: Sport, Road and Rain. Each mode offers a different throttle response and level of traction control intervention, with Sport mode providing the most reactive throttle response for full-on road rides or track sessions. The traction control system can also be turned off using the instrument menu for riders who prefer complete freedom from electronic intervention.

The multi-functional instruments feature a colour TFT screen integrated into a white-on-black LCD display. Compact, and with an uncluttered design, rider information can be easily read in different light conditions. The accessory fit My Triumph Connectivity System enables turn-by-turn navigation plus phone and music interaction. All functions are clearly displayed on the TFT screen and controlled via the switchgear for ease of use while riding.

Control & Comfort

With racy clip-on bars positioned above the top yoke and pegs placed for the optimum balance of comfort and cornering clearance, the Daytona 660’s natural riding position is perfectly judged to give the feedback needed for dynamic sports riding with space and comfort necessary for long days in the saddle. At lower speeds, the Daytona’s perfectly weighted controls and light steering give superb control in urban environments.

Split rider and pillion seats, with a rider seat height of 810mm and a narrow stand-over make the Daytona 660 manageable for riders of all sizes, and an accessory low seat is also available, lowering the seat height by 25mm to just 785mm.

Make the Daytona 660 Your Own

There are over 30 Genuine Triumph Accessories available, all engineered alongside the motorcycle, tested to the same high standards, and carrying the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Riders looking for an even more distinctive race paddock style can choose a colour-coded seat cowl as well as a range of engineered, billet-machined parts including an oil filler cap, pre-drilled for lock-wiring, paddock stand bobbins, bar end finishers and a rear brake reservoir.

The My Triumph Connectivity System allows intuitive phone and music operation plus turn-by-turn navigation and is available as an accessory on the Daytona 660. Triumph Shift Assist can also be added, providing clutch-less, full-throttle upshifting and seamless downshifting with auto-blip.

Other additions include heated grips, an under-seat USB socket and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). A tank bag and tail pack are also available, adding 20 litres of stylish carrying capacity.

New security accessories include the Triumph Protect+ alarm system, and Triumph Track+ tracker with 24/7 monitoring as well as comprehensive range of locks.

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer said: “The Daytona 660 has all the attitude and agility you’d expect from the Daytona name, and brings with it the thrilling, useable, real-world performance and all-day comfort that riders today are looking for. We are excited by the impact the Daytona 660 is going to have on the growing middleweight sports world.”

On The Road

Customers can find out more at triumphmotorcycles.in or make a booking at their local Triumph dealer.

Specification

Engine And Transmission

Chassis

About Triumph Motorcycles

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 120 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2022. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance.

A Global British Success Story

With more than 83,389 motorcycles delivered in calendar year 2022, and on track to reach a milestone 800 dealers across the world in 2023, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer.

Triumph currently employs around 3,000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, China, and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.

A World-Class Range

With a laser-sharp focus on what riders across the world are looking for, a passion to deliver the perfect ride for every customer, and attention to detail that delivers the highest quality motorcycles, Triumph offers a growing range of category-leading motorcycles spanning Modern Classics, Roadsters and Adventure bikes. From the accessible Speed 400cc TR series to the Rocket 3 with its powerful 2500cc engine, every model exemplifies Triumph’s iconic style, quality and performance.

Delivering a fun, agile and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X launched in 2023 with a brand-new single engine platform (TR Series), representing incredible value for money and bringing Triumph to a whole new generation of riders.

The Modern Classics feature Triumph’s legendary Bonneville twin engine. Famously named to celebrate Triumph’s 1956 land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA, the Bonneville was the original British superbike and a race-winner straight out of the crate, chosen by famous motorcyclists of the past for its handling, style, and character. Now, the Bonneville family has evolved, with rider-focused technology and cool custom style. The range includes the Bonneville Bobber, Speedmaster, Thruxton RS, Speed Twin 900, Speed Twin 1200, Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 and the iconic Bonneville T120 and T100.

The Roadsters start with the agile and popular Trident 660, then the Street Triple 765, and finally the Speed Triple 1200 RS and RR.

For adventure riders, Triumph has a complete line-up of epic Tigers, starting with the Tiger Sport 660, moving up to the Tiger 850 Sport and Tiger 900 range, and finally to the Tiger 1200 range.

In 2023 Triumph officially claimed the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for ‘The greatest distance travelled on a motorcycle in 24 hours (individual)’. Riding a factory-specification Tiger 1200 GT Explorer on the High-Speed Ring at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy, 5x Enduro World Champion and Triumph Global Ambassador Iván Cervantes travelled more than 4012km in a 24-hour period, beating the previous record of 3406km by a huge margin of more than 600km.

Triumph Racing

Triumph has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement. From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track success in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the Triumph triple powered 2014 and 2015 SuperSport titles and World SuperSport racing, Isle of Man SuperSport TT wins in 2014 and 2019, courtesy of Gary Johnson and Peter Hickman, plus an average speed of over 130mph 2023 by Peter Hickman on his Triumph STR765, and a thrilling last-lap victory at the legendary Daytona 200 by Brandon Paasch on the Street Triple 765 in 2022.

About Bajaj Auto

With over 21 million motorcycles sold in over 79 countries, the Bajaj brand is truly “The World’s Favourite Indian”. It is India’s No.1 motorcycle exporter, with two out of three bikes sold internationally carrying a Bajaj badge. The company is also the world’s largest manufacturer of three-wheelers. Bajaj Auto is the first two-wheeler company in the world to have reached a market cap of INR one trillion and continues to be the world’s most valuable two-wheeler company. It has been delivering products which have best-in-class design and technology and are built on uncompromised quality for the past 75 years. The company’s unwavering commitment towards new product initiatives has made it future-ready.