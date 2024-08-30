350 Sanitation Workers Arrive In Vadodara To Clean Flood-Damaged Areas

As six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas as the flood-like situation continues, an additional team of 350 sanitation workers from Surat reached Vadodara to clean the affected areas after the flood.

The in-charge Executive Engineer, Surat Municipal Corporation, Mahesh Rathod said, “We have been working here for the last 2 days. We have 350 sanitation workers here. We clean the dirt from the affected areas. When we came here, we surveyed to find out where to start the work from…”

When asked about the challenges they faced, Rathod said, “As we reached here first we surveyed the roads as from where the work to be started, and as we have prior experience working with Surat Municipal Corporation, we worked on the basis.”

Notably, six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas as the flood-like situation continues in parts of the state due to incessant rainfall. The Army has been deployed to support the ongoing relief efforts.

“In response to the severe flooding in multiple districts, the Indian Army has swiftly mobilised its resources to support the ongoing relief efforts. Following a request from the Gujarat State Government, six columns of the Indian Army are undertaking rescue operations to the worst-affected areas to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR),” the Army said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with him on Thursday morning where he enquired about the flood situation and relief measures for the affected people.

In a post on X, CM Patel said that the PM guided him on matters including restoring public life quickly. “As it has been raining heavily for the last three days across Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji once again had a telephonic conversation with me this morning to get information about the situation. He learned about the relief measures for the affected people of various districts of the state. Expressing concern over the flooding of the Vishwamitri river in Vadodara, he sought details of the relief and assistance being provided to the affected people,” he said.

“The Prime Minister gave guidance on matters including sanitation and public health in the flooded areas and to restore public life quickly, and once again assured all support from the Central Government,” the Gujarat CM added.

