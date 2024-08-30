Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren To Join BJP, Vows To Fight For Tribal Welfare And Jharkhand’s Development

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and ex-JMM leader Champai Soren reiterated on Friday that he is set to join the BJP and will work for the development of Jharkhand and the rights of tribals in the state. (Read more below)

Champai Soren stated, “On August 18 itself, I had shared about the politics that happened with me in the party that I built with my blood and sweat. I left JMM alone as my intention was not to break the party. At times, I thought of leaving politics; then I considered forming a new organization or joining a partner for Jharkhand’s betterment. We have found a good partner in the BJP. I am joining BJP today.”

He further explained that he chose the BJP because he believes it is the most suitable party for advancing the welfare of tribals, where he could express his views effectively.

“We will continue to fight for Jharkhand as before. I will work for the development of Jharkhand and to safeguard the existence of tribals. We will develop Jharkhand,” he added.

Soren also expressed his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, JMM MLA from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren, took oath as a state cabinet minister at a function held at Raj Bhawan on Friday. He replaced Champai Soren in the cabinet, who quit the JMM on August 28.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ramdas Soren. The function was attended by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance, and several government officials.

Champai Soren had become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2 after Hemant Soren resigned from the CM post before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. On August 28, Champai Soren resigned from all posts and primary membership of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

“Today, I resigned from the primary membership and all posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Our struggle will continue on the issues of tribals, natives, Dalits, backward people, and common people of Jharkhand,” Soren said in a post on X, sharing his resignation letter.

