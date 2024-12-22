Top Celebrity Weddings Of 2024: Glamorous Moments and Intimate Celebrations

2024 has witnessed a stunning array of celebrity weddings, from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish affair to intimate celebrations like Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s union. These weddings have inspired us with their unique celebrations, glamorous outfits, and beautiful love stories.

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Lavish Wedding

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held on July 12, 2024, was nothing short of a spectacle. Held at the grand Antilia building and Jio Convention Center, the couple’s wedding included opulent pre-wedding events, eye-catching outfits, and unforgettable moments. Radhika’s stunning archival looks and Isha Ambani’s Schiaparelli sari added to the star-studded affair, making it one of the most talked-about weddings of the decade.

Taapsee Pannu & Mathias Boe’s Intimate Celebration

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and Danish badminton star Mathias Boe kept things intimate with their wedding in Udaipur in March 2024. The couple had a court marriage in December 2023 and celebrated their love with close friends and family. Their wedding photos reflected the couple’s long-lasting bond, as they had been together for nearly a decade.

Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya’s Traditional Telugu Wedding

On December 4, 2024, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated a stunning traditional Telugu wedding. Sobhita wore multiple beautiful saris throughout the ceremony, including a gold Kanjeevaram sari by Neeta Lulla for the final rituals, leaving everyone mesmerized by the couple’s elegance and grace.

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth’s Adorable Union

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth finally made their relationship official by tying the knot on September 26, 2024. The couple had two ceremonies: a private temple wedding in Telangana on September 16 and a second celebration at Alila Fort Bishangarh. Their union was a blend of tradition and intimacy, marked by love and joy.

Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare’s Unique Wedding Journey

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare celebrated their love in early 2024 with two distinct wedding ceremonies. They first registered their marriage at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai in January, with Nupur arriving in a vest and shorts before changing into a sherwani. A week later, they hosted a grand celebration in Udaipur, where Ira donned an exquisite ivory lehenga.

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s Elegant Ceremony

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal opted for a low-key wedding in Mumbai, starting with a private civil ceremony at Sonakshi’s home. The couple later hosted a grand reception at the famous Bastian restaurant. Sonakshi wore a vintage ivory Chikankari saree once owned by her mother, Poonam Sinha, while Zaheer complemented her with a delicate kurta set.

Keerthy Suresh & Antony Thattil’s Wedding in Goa

On December 12, 2024, Keerthy Suresh married entrepreneur Antony Thattil in a beautiful ceremony in Goa. Keerthy wore a mustard and green silk saree designed by Anita Dongre, while Antony opted for an elegant ivory silk veshti paired with a green-bordered angavastram. The couple later had a Christian ceremony, adding an extra layer of charm to their special day.

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi’s Romantic Tuscany Wedding

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in May 2024 at the breathtaking Villa Cetinale in Tuscany, Italy. Millie looked radiant in a custom Galia Lahav gown, while Jake wore an elegant ivory tuxedo jacket. The intimate ceremony was officiated by Millie’s co-star, Matthew Modine, adding a personal touch to their vows.

Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma’s Seaside Wedding

In September 2024, Rebel Wilson married Ramona Agruma in a romantic ceremony at Hotel Cala di Volpe in Porto Cervo, Italy. The couple exchanged vows in front of close family and friends in a stunning seaside ceremony. Both brides wore custom gowns by Pronovias, making the occasion even more memorable.

Other Memorable Weddings in 2024

From Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene’s intimate ceremony in Louisiana to Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone’s vows in California, 2024 has seen many memorable weddings. Other notable unions include Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s celebration in Goa, as well as Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson’s picturesque ceremony on the Amalfi Coast.

Celebrity weddings in 2024 have showcased everything from intimate affairs to grand celebrations, inspiring millions around the world with their glamour, love, and unique personal touches.