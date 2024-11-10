Historic Chang’e 6 Lunar Samples Land On Earth: What Happens Next?

China's space agency has now opened the first round of applications for researchers who are interested in studying the samples collected by Chang'e 6 from the far side of the Moon.

China’s space agency has now opened the first round of applications for researchers who are interested in studying the samples collected by Chang’e 6 from the far side of the Moon. The samples were collected during a mission that was launched last May. This marks a significant milestone in lunar exploration because samples from the far side of the Moon have never been collected before.

Chang’e 6 Mission: A Historic Lunar Sample Collection

The Chang’e 6 mission returned to Earth in late June 2023 after a complex 53-day round trip to the far side of the moon. It brought back material from an area of the Apollo crater that no previous lunar mission has visited. The samples weigh 1,935 grams total, or about 4 pounds and 4.29 ounces-the first ever material returned from the far side of the moon.

It is the first time that Chinese researchers apply to access a sample. A fraction of the samples gathered by the national Chinese space agency was made accessible for research. As CNSA’s Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center reports, samples are currently only available to domestic Chinese researchers. Application close on November 22, 2023 for the researchers. This is the first chance for scientists to analyze these rare samples which might give way to much-new insight into the moon’s origins, its evolution, and differences between the near and far sides of the moon.

Scientific Discovery

The Chang’e 6 samples have already raised interest because of their uniqueness. Preliminary analysis indicates that the far-side material is much less dense than earlier samples obtained from the near side of the moon. Such a finding may ask questions about the existing theories on the geological history of the moon. It may perhaps be able to address the question as to why the composition of both sides differs so significantly from each other. Perhaps, by understanding the far-side composition, we will understand much more about the formation and evolution of the moon itself.

International Access to Samples Expected in Two Years

Currently applications are limited only to Chinese researchers, but soon access will be opened up to international scientists. CNSA reports that two years from now a second round of applications might be done, open to the global researchers. For comparison, the Chang’e 5 mission retrieved samples of the near side of the moon in 2020, but it did not begin to make those samples accessible for international analysis until 2023-almost two and a half years since they returned.

NASA and U.S. Scientists to Apply Despite Legal Hurdles

One notable characteristic is that legal and regulatory barriers between China and the United States bar direct cooperation in space exploration, yet NASA scientists can still apply for samples from Chang’e 6. In this context, it follows the one established by Chang’e 5; NASA scientists had requested access to lunar samples, yet cooperation was restricted owing to the prohibition enforced by the US government.

Next Deadline for Chang’e 5 Sample Access End

Besides this, the deadline to apply under Chang’e 5 lunar samples is also on November 22, 2023. This seventh round of sample applications for the Chang’e 5 samples will close together with a deadline for sample applications under Chang’e 6 samples and will have more opportunities to study material retrieved from the moon’s near side.

