ISRO Schedules Six Big Launches, Including Vyommitra And NISAR, In The First Half Of 2025

ISRO will launch a female humanoid robot named Vyommitra ahead of India's first human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan project.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has lined up around 6 ambitious missions for the first half of 2025.

The launch of the NISAR satellite, a joint venture between India and the United States, and the highly anticipated placement of a female humanoid robot in space as part of the Gaganyaan program are among these missions, according to Union Minister of State for Space Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Vyommitra

ISRO will launch a female humanoid robot named Vyommitra ahead of India’s first human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan project. The sophisticated robot is designed to mimic human functions in space and report critical data back that will inform future human missions.

“Vyommitra’s mission will be a key step in ensuring the safety and functionality of our systems before we send our astronauts into space,” said Dr. Jitendra Singh. “This marks India’s unwavering commitment to advancing our capabilities in human space exploration.”

Gaganyaan is one of ISRO’s flagship projects, which aims to send Indian astronauts, or “vyomanauts,” into low-Earth orbit. Vyommitra’s mission will be a precursor, testing critical life-support systems and flight dynamics.

On the 10th anniversary of LVM3-X/CARE, ISRO begins assembly of HLVM3 for Gaganyaan's first un-crewed flight! A major step toward India's maiden human spaceflight and future space ambitions.

NISAR

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) space launch in 2025 is another exciting event. NISAR, regarded as the most expensive Earth-imaging satellite ever developed, is expected to be one of the joint projects between the United States and India. Its high-resolution data will be used to map natural disasters, track environmental changes in the area, and aid in sustainable development initiatives.

ISRO announces

NISAR Utilization Programme,

ISRO announces NISAR Utilization Programme, a chance to access & analyze data from the NASA–ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite mission. NISAR offers high-resolution imaging & aims to study Earth's ecosystems, cryosphere, solid earth science, and coastal ocean

According to Singh, “The NISAR mission is a test of the depth of Indo-US cooperation in the field of space technology. With its capabilities, it will certainly revolutionize ways of monitoring the global challenges at hand, which range from changes in climate conditions to disaster management.”

NISAR can capture precise images even in the presence of clouds and complete darkness thanks to synthetic aperture radar. This is going to be very helpful for studying ice dynamics, deforestation, and all changes in agriculture.

A Packed Launch Calendar

“The 2025 lineup from ISRO marks a step in our vision for achieving self-reliance in space technology, contributing to the advancement of scientific knowledge globally,” said Dr. Singh. “Each mission marks a step forward in positioning India as a leader in space exploration across the world.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded, “India’s space program is not just about rockets and satellites—it’s about inspiring a generation, driving innovation, and contributing to a better future for all humanity.”

The first half of 2025 will also host several other high-profile missions. These include the Chandrayaan-4 lunar mission, new satellite navigation technology advancements, and more launches under India’s commercial space program.

