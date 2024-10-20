Microplastics Everywhere: Dolphins Show Evidence Of Inhalation, Study Finds

In a significant discovery, researchers have found evidence suggesting that marine mammals, specifically bottlenose dolphins, are inhaling microplastics. This research, published in the journal PLOS One, highlights the presence of these potentially harmful particles in the dolphins’ breath off the coasts of Louisiana and Florida.

Understanding Microplastics

Microplastics are defined as tiny plastic fragments measuring less than 5 millimeters in length. Previous studies have established links between these particles and negative health effects in both humans and animals. While it was known that marine mammals accumulate microplastics through their diet, this study is the first to explore inhalation as a potential exposure route.

Findings from Dolphin Breath Samples

Researchers took breath samples from 11 wild bottlenose dolphins—six from Barataria Bay in Louisiana and five from Sarasota Bay in Florida—during health assessments in May and June 2023. Using petri dishes held to the dolphins’ blowholes, they discovered that each dolphin exhaled at least one microplastic particle. The types of plastics identified were similar to those found in prior human inhalation studies, predominantly polyester, which is commonly used in clothing.

Ubiquity of Microplastics

“We found that dolphins may be breathing in microplastics, even if they live in rural areas away from high levels of human activity. This demonstrates that these particles are everywhere, regardless of urbanization and human development,” explained co-lead author Miranda Dziobak, an environmental scientist and public health instructor at the College of Charleston.

Implications for Marine Health

While the researchers did not measure the health impacts of inhaled microplastics, they suspect these particles could adversely affect lung health in dolphins. Greg Merrill, a researcher at Duke University, noted, “Now we can say with confidence that it is,” confirming the hypothesis that inhalation contributes to microplastic exposure in marine mammals.

Expanding Knowledge on Marine Pollution

The study raises concerns about microplastic exposure in cetaceans, as airborne microplastics are present globally, even in remote areas like the Arctic. Merrill highlighted previous research indicating that large baleen whales can consume up to 10 million microplastics daily, underscoring the need for reevaluating exposure estimates for marine species.

Future Research Directions

The authors plan to conduct further studies on microplastic inhalation to better understand the types of plastics dolphins encounter and the potential health risks associated with this exposure. Bottlenose dolphins, known for their long lifespans, could serve as indicators for environmental disturbances that also affect humans who swim in coastal waters or consume similar fish species.

Broader Implications for Human Health

The research has broader implications for human health, as humans share many physiological traits with marine mammals. Understanding microplastic exposure in dolphins could shed light on risks for coastal populations that rely on marine resources.

Conclusion: An Urgent Call for Action

“This is an important finding but is rather unsurprising owing to the ubiquity of microplastics in the environment,” Merrill remarked. The prevalence of these particles in marine ecosystems highlights an urgent need for action to address plastic pollution globally.

