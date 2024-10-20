Skywatchers Prepare: Orionids Set To Illuminate The Night Sky

Halley’s Comet, the renowned celestial object, is currently about halfway through its 76-year orbit around the sun. Having reached its farthest point from the sun in December 2023, it won't be visible again until 2061.

Halley’s Comet, the renowned celestial object, is currently about halfway through its 76-year orbit around the sun. Having reached its farthest point from the sun in December 2023, it won’t be visible again until 2061. However, the comet’s debris creates the Orionid meteor shower, which allows stargazers to witness meteors streaking across the night sky.

Upcoming Orionid Meteor Shower

This year, the Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak from Sunday night into Monday, with an estimated rate of 10 to 20 meteors per hour, according to the American Meteor Society. The best time to view the meteors will be after midnight when the constellation Orion, the shower’s radiant point, is prominently positioned in the sky. “The Orionids have a kind of a flat peak — a plateau of activity,” noted Robert Lunsford, fireball report coordinator for the American Meteor Society. Thus, even a few days after the peak, similar meteor activity is anticipated.

Observing Conditions

As the month progresses, the Hunter’s Moon will reduce interference with meteor viewing. This supermoon reached full phase on Thursday and will gradually wane until the month’s end. For optimal viewing, it is advised to observe meteors in the opposite direction from the moon to avoid its reflected light. The Orionids will continue to be active until November 22.

Connection to Halley’s Comet

Earth encounters the debris trail from Halley’s Comet twice a year. The first encounter occurs in May, giving rise to the Eta Aquariids, while the second leads to the Orionids in October. When particles from the comet enter Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, resulting in visible meteors. Larger particles may produce spectacular fireballs, shining brighter than Venus.

Meteor Shower Viewing Tips

To enhance your meteor viewing experience, NASA recommends spending up to 30 minutes outdoors prior to watching to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Observing from higher altitudes can also provide clearer skies with less moonlight interference.

Upcoming Celestial Events

For those who missed Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS during its closest approach to Earth on October 12, there is still an opportunity to view the comet until early November. It can be seen in the western night sky shortly after sunset. Originally thought to have an 80,000-year orbit, recent data suggests it might exit the solar system entirely.

There are two more full moons remaining in 2024: the Beaver Moon (a supermoon) on November 15 and the Cold Moon on December 15. Additionally, skywatchers can look forward to several meteor showers in the coming months, with peak activity expected on the following dates:

Southern Taurids: November 4-5

Northern Taurids: November 11-12

Leonids: November 17-18

Geminids: December 13-14

Ursids: December 21-22

ALSO READ: Draconid Meteor Shower Returns: When and Where to Catch the 2024 Display