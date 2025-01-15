Murchison Meteorite: The 4.6 Billion-Year-Old Rock Unlocking Secrets Of The Universe

A meteorite older than Earth itself, the 4.6 billion-year-old Murchison meteorite, has provided scientists with groundbreaking insights into the early universe. Discovered in Murchison, Australia, the celestial relic contains pre-solar grains and organic compounds that may have contributed to the origins of life on Earth.

Over fifty years ago, a meteorite older than Earth crashed into the small town of Murchison, Australia, offering a rare glimpse into the origins of our solar system. This extraordinary celestial fragment, known as the Murchison meteorite, dates back over 4.6 billion years, predating even the Sun.

Weighing approximately 100 kilograms, the meteorite shattered upon entering Earth’s atmosphere, scattering fragments over a 35-square-kilometer area. Despite the impact, its original structure remained largely intact, preserving its treasure trove of pre-solar grains—tiny crystals formed in stars long before our solar system came into existence.

According to Dermot Henry, head of sciences at Museums Victoria Research Institute, “Holding a rock that contains tiny crystals that are maybe three or four billion years older than our planet is pretty awesome.”

These pre-solar grains, including micro-diamonds and silicon carbide, hold critical information about the universe’s early days. More fascinating is the meteorite’s richness in organic compounds, including amino acids, which are the building blocks of life. Scientists speculate that such compounds, formed under harsh space conditions, might have played a role in sparking life on Earth.

In addition to its scientific allure, the Murchison meteorite has a distinctive smell due to hydrocarbons, further solidifying its extraterrestrial origin.

Meteorites like Murchison are invaluable to scientific research. They offer critical data on star evolution and the formation of elements in the periodic table. “Meteorites are the cheapest form of space exploration because the rocks come to us,” Dermot noted. He emphasized that meteorites can remain well-preserved in arid regions for tens of thousands of years, ensuring continued research for decades.

This celestial relic remains a cornerstone for understanding the origins of the universe, demonstrating the profound connections between stars, planets, and life on Earth.

Also read: Bengaluru-Based Space Startup Pixxel Successfully Launches Three High-Resolution Firefly Satellites