‘Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle’ To Launch Today From Sriharikota, 10 Facts About Proba-3 Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on December 4, 2024, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This launch will carry the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission, a collaborative effort with ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The Proba-3 mission aims to provide valuable data to ESA scientists studying solar phenomena and space weather. It will launch from the first pad at the ISRO spaceport at 4:08 PM IST, with the satellites expected to enter a high Earth orbit shortly after liftoff. The mission is groundbreaking, as it will allow for detailed observation of the Sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, something only possible during solar eclipses until now.

Must Known Facts About Proba-3 mission:

The launch will be carried out by ISRO’s PSLV, a trusted workhorse for the organization. This is PSLV’s 61st mission. The mission’s primary payload, consisting of the Proba-3 satellites, will weigh around 550 kg and will be launched into high Earth orbit. The two spacecraft, Coronagraph and Occulter, will fly in close formation, just 150 meters apart, to block the Sun’s disc and allow for detailed study of the corona. The Occulter weighs 240 kg, while the Coronagraph weighs around 310 kg. The satellites will have an orbital period of 19.7 hours, with their highest point (apogee) at 60,530 km and their lowest (perigee) at 600 km from Earth. The mission will enable “solar eclipses on demand,” allowing scientists continuous access to the Sun’s corona. Proba-3 is a significant step in precision formation flying technology, a key element for future space exploration missions. The mission will provide valuable insights into solar weather, which can impact satellite communication, GPS, and power grids on Earth. Proba-3 is part of ESA’s series of missions studying solar activity, following the earlier Proba-1 and Proba-2 missions. The launch will demonstrate cutting-edge technology for observing the Sun and space weather, making it an important milestone for both ESA and ISRO.

Proba-3 is poised to make a significant contribution to solar research, providing never-before-seen views of the Sun’s outer atmosphere and advancing space exploration technology.

