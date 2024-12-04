Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle’ To Launch Today From Sriharikota, 10 Facts About Proba-3 Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on December 4, 2024, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

‘Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle’ To Launch Today From Sriharikota, 10 Facts About Proba-3 Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on December 4, 2024, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This launch will carry the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission, a collaborative effort with ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The Proba-3 mission aims to provide valuable data to ESA scientists studying solar phenomena and space weather. It will launch from the first pad at the ISRO spaceport at 4:08 PM IST, with the satellites expected to enter a high Earth orbit shortly after liftoff. The mission is groundbreaking, as it will allow for detailed observation of the Sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, something only possible during solar eclipses until now.

Must Known Facts About Proba-3 mission:

  1. The launch will be carried out by ISRO’s PSLV, a trusted workhorse for the organization. This is PSLV’s 61st mission.
  2. The mission’s primary payload, consisting of the Proba-3 satellites, will weigh around 550 kg and will be launched into high Earth orbit.
  3. The two spacecraft, Coronagraph and Occulter, will fly in close formation, just 150 meters apart, to block the Sun’s disc and allow for detailed study of the corona.
  4. The Occulter weighs 240 kg, while the Coronagraph weighs around 310 kg.
  5. The satellites will have an orbital period of 19.7 hours, with their highest point (apogee) at 60,530 km and their lowest (perigee) at 600 km from Earth.
  6. The mission will enable “solar eclipses on demand,” allowing scientists continuous access to the Sun’s corona.
  7. Proba-3 is a significant step in precision formation flying technology, a key element for future space exploration missions.
  8. The mission will provide valuable insights into solar weather, which can impact satellite communication, GPS, and power grids on Earth.
  9. Proba-3 is part of ESA’s series of missions studying solar activity, following the earlier Proba-1 and Proba-2 missions.
  10. The launch will demonstrate cutting-edge technology for observing the Sun and space weather, making it an important milestone for both ESA and ISRO.

Proba-3 is poised to make a significant contribution to solar research, providing never-before-seen views of the Sun’s outer atmosphere and advancing space exploration technology.

Also Read: Sukhbir Singh Badal Escapes Gunfire Attack At Golden Temple Entrance

Filed under

ISRO Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Proba-3 Mission sriharikota

Advertisement

Also Read

Nissan Expands Global Reach with the ‘Made in India’ Magnite

Nissan Expands Global Reach with the ‘Made in India’ Magnite

Man Attempts To Shoot Sukhbir Badal At Amritsar’s Golden Temple, Arrested

Man Attempts To Shoot Sukhbir Badal At Amritsar’s Golden Temple, Arrested

Bangladesh Writer Taslima Nasreen Calls Bangladesh As ‘Land Of Jihadis’, Questions Delay In Bail Of Chinmoy K Das

Bangladesh Writer Taslima Nasreen Calls Bangladesh As ‘Land Of Jihadis’, Questions Delay In Bail Of...

NASA Confirms Asteroid COWECP5 to Pass Over Earth; No Threat, but a Spectacular Sight Expected

NASA Confirms Asteroid COWECP5 to Pass Over Earth; No Threat, but a Spectacular Sight Expected

Sukhbir Singh Badal Escapes Gunfire Attack At Golden Temple Entrance

Sukhbir Singh Badal Escapes Gunfire Attack At Golden Temple Entrance

Entertainment

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope You F**kin Burn In Hell’

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox