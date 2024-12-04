Sukhbir Singh Badal Escapes Gunfire Attack At Golden Temple Entrance

The assailant, who opened fire, was swiftly overpowered and apprehended by bystanders at the scene.

In a startling incident at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped a gunfire attack. The assailant, who opened fire, was swiftly overpowered and apprehended by bystanders at the scene. The attack occurred while Badal was at the site serving a religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht.

SAD has strongly criticized the Punjab government, alleging a failure to ensure adequate security for its leaders. In a statement, the party questioned who would be held accountable for such lapses, expressing distrust in the state’s ability to maintain law and order.

Amritsar ADCP Harpal Singh responded to the allegations, asserting that proper security arrangements were in place and that he had personally been on-site since early morning. Despite these measures, the attack raises concerns about security protocols for prominent figures.

“This is a big conspiracy to push Punjab back into the fire… A man, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was serving as ‘sewadar’ at the entrance of the temple was shot at. I thank God for saving his life… I want to ask (CM) Bhagwant Mann what has he done to the state,” says Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema after a man allegedly opened fire at party leader #SukhbirSinghBadal at the entrance of Golden Temple, Amritsar.

The incident follows a recent decision by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, which issued religious punishment against Badal. The decision stems from his alleged support for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2015 sacrilege case involving the Guru Granth Sahib.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack. The incident has sparked a political uproar, with heightened scrutiny on the state government’s handling of security arrangements.

