Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sukhbir Singh Badal Escapes Gunfire Attack At Golden Temple Entrance

The assailant, who opened fire, was swiftly overpowered and apprehended by bystanders at the scene.

Sukhbir Singh Badal Escapes Gunfire Attack At Golden Temple Entrance

In a startling incident at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped a gunfire attack. The assailant, who opened fire, was swiftly overpowered and apprehended by bystanders at the scene. The attack occurred while Badal was at the site serving a religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht.

SAD has strongly criticized the Punjab government, alleging a failure to ensure adequate security for its leaders. In a statement, the party questioned who would be held accountable for such lapses, expressing distrust in the state’s ability to maintain law and order.

Amritsar ADCP Harpal Singh responded to the allegations, asserting that proper security arrangements were in place and that he had personally been on-site since early morning. Despite these measures, the attack raises concerns about security protocols for prominent figures.

“This is a big conspiracy to push Punjab back into the fire… A man, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was serving as ‘sewadar’ at the entrance of the temple was shot at. I thank God for saving his life… I want to ask (CM) Bhagwant Mann what has he done to the state,” says Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema after a man allegedly opened fire at party leader #SukhbirSinghBadal at the entrance of Golden Temple, Amritsar. 

The incident follows a recent decision by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, which issued religious punishment against Badal. The decision stems from his alleged support for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2015 sacrilege case involving the Guru Granth Sahib.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack. The incident has sparked a political uproar, with heightened scrutiny on the state government’s handling of security arrangements.

Also Read: Triple Murder In South Delhi, Man , His Wife And Daughter Killed, Probe Underway

Filed under

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gunfire Attack At Golden Temple Entrance kal Takht Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal

Advertisement

Also Read

Man Attempts To Shoot Sukhbir Badal At Amritsar’s Golden Temple, Arrested

Man Attempts To Shoot Sukhbir Badal At Amritsar’s Golden Temple, Arrested

Bangladesh Writer Taslima Nasreen Calls Bangladesh As ‘Land Of Jihadis’, Questions Delay In Bail Of Chinmoy K Das

Bangladesh Writer Taslima Nasreen Calls Bangladesh As ‘Land Of Jihadis’, Questions Delay In Bail Of...

‘Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle’ To Launch Today From Sriharikota, 10 Facts About Proba-3 Mission

‘Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle’ To Launch Today From Sriharikota, 10 Facts About Proba-3 Mission

NASA Confirms Asteroid COWECP5 to Pass Over Earth; No Threat, but a Spectacular Sight Expected

NASA Confirms Asteroid COWECP5 to Pass Over Earth; No Threat, but a Spectacular Sight Expected

Forensic Investigation Uncovers Pakistan-Made Ammunition in Sambhal Violence

Forensic Investigation Uncovers Pakistan-Made Ammunition in Sambhal Violence

Entertainment

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope You F**kin Burn In Hell’

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox