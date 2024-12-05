Proba 3: ISRO Mission Successfully Places European Sun-Observation Satellites In Orbit

ISRO demonstrating India’s advancing space capabilities; it's reliable PSLV rocket successfully deployed ESA’s Proba-3 satellites, marking the world’s first precision formation-flying mission. This achievement follows a brief delay caused by a detected satellite anomaly.

The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation’s) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) achieved another milestone today, successfully placing the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba 3 satellites into their designated orbit with remarkable precision.

Delayed launch overcomes anomaly

The launch took place at 4:04 PM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Originally scheduled for the previous day, the launch faced a brief postponement after an “anomaly” was detected in the satellite system. ISRO resolved the issue, ensuring a smooth and error-free liftoff.

In its 61st flight, PSLV carried the Proba-3 mission, a pioneering initiative by the ESA aimed at demonstrating advanced formation-flying technologies in orbit. Speaking on the mission, ISRO noted “This is ESA’s—and the world’s—first precision formation-flying mission, showcasing cutting-edge rendezvous and attitude control technologies.”

✅ Mission Success! The PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission has successfully achieved its launch objectives, deploying ESA’s satellites into their designated orbit with precision. 🌌 A testament to the trusted performance of PSLV, the collaboration of NSIL and ISRO, and ESA’s innovative… — ISRO (@isro) December 5, 2024

Specifications of ISRO mission Proba 3

Proba 3 consists of two spacecraft: theCoronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC). Together, they are designed to simulate a total solar eclipse, enabling precise scientific observations of the Sun’s corona.

The 44.5-meter-tall PSLV, weighing 320 tonnes at liftoff, carried the combined 545 kg payload of the Proba-3 mission. Approximately 18 minutes after launch, the satellites were successfully deployed into a highly elliptical orbit 600 km above Earth.

Collaboration between ISRO and ESA on Proba 3 and beyond

The Proba 3 mission is a trailblazer in satellite formation flying. The two spacecraft, operating in a synchronized configuration, are capable of maintaining precise control over their attitude and separation. This innovative setup allows the satellites to mimic a single rigid structure in space, a key feature for executing high-precision scientific missions.

This launch marks the second ESA satellite mission aboard an Indian rocket. The first, Proba-1, was launched in 2001 using the PSLV. Remarkably, Proba-1, initially designed as a one-year mission, remains operational over two decades later, reflecting the durability and success of ESA’s satellite design and ISRO’s reliable launch capabilities.

The mission was executed under the aegis of New Space India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, highlighting India’s increasing role in the global space market.

