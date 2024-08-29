2024 Paris Paralympics: Aruna Tanwar Exits Tournament After Round 16 Loss In Para-Taekwondo

In an ongoing 2024 Paris Paralympics, Indian athlete Aruna Tanwar got eliminated in the round of 16 at K44-47 kg women's category at para taekwondo.

She was defeated by Turkey’s Nurcihan Ekinci with a score of 0-19. Despite sustaining an injury during the match, Tanwar continued to compete but was unable to advance further.

🇮🇳 Result Update: Women 🥋 #ParaTaekwondo K44-47 kg Round of 16 @ArunaTanwar1 suffers a shattering injury in her match but still gets up to fight back. She gives her best before losing to 🇹🇷 Turkey’s Nurcihan Ekinci with a 0-19 scoreline With this Aruna’s journey at the 🇫🇷… pic.twitter.com/kjJTQWSb8l — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2024

Coming to other events, Indian mixed doubles para-badminton team began their campaign with a victory as Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan defeated Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli, with a score of 2-0 (21-14, 21-17).

However, India’s para-badminton singles competitors faced setbacks, as Manasi Joshi lost to Indonesia’s Qontiah Ikhitar Syakuroh in three sets (21-16, 13-21, 18-21), while Mandeep Kaur was defeated by Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji in two sets (8-21, 14-21).

Meanwhile, India has sent its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes to the Paris 2024 Paralympics, who is competing in 12 sports.

(With Inputs From ANI)