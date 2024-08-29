Paris Paralympics: Nitesh And Thulasimathi Secure Victory In All-India Showdown

The Indian mixed doubles para-badminton campaign at the ongoing Paris Paralympics began with an exciting all-India clash on Thursday.

The Indian mixed doubles para-badminton campaign at the ongoing Paris Paralympics began with an exciting all-India clash on Thursday. The duo of Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan triumphed over Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli with a decisive 2-0 victory. Nitesh and Thulasimathi won both games with scores of 21-14 and 21-17, respectively.

Group Stage and Future Matches

Nitesh and Thulasimathi are placed in Group A and will play three matches in total during the group stage to secure their spot in the knockout rounds.

Disappointing Start for Indian Women’s Singles

Earlier, India’s para-badminton campaign faced setbacks as shuttlers Manasi Joshi and Mandeep Kaur suffered losses in their women’s singles SL3 group stage matches. Manasi Joshi, competing in Group A, lost to Indonesia’s Qontiah Ikhitar Syakuroh despite winning the first game. Syakuroh came back strong to win the next two sets (21-16, 13-21, 18-21).

In Group B, Mandeep Kaur was defeated by Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji in two consecutive games (8-21, 14-21), resulting in her elimination from the competition. Both Indian para-shuttlers now face a must-win scenario in their remaining group matches to advance to the knockout stages.

Upcoming Matches and Indian Contingent

In women’s para-badminton, Palak Kohli, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramdass, and Nithya Sre are set to compete in their respective events.

This year, India has sent its largest-ever Paralympics contingent, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports. This significant increase highlights the country’s expanding para-sports ecosystem and its ambition to surpass previous achievements.

Recap of Previous Paralympic Success

In the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India achieved its best performance to date, securing a total of 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes. The badminton contingent alone won four medals: two golds, one silver, and one bronze.

