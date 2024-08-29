2024 Paris Paralympics: Sumit & Bhagyashri Lead India In Opening Ceremony

As the 2024 Paris Paralympics commenced with a grand ceremony at the renowned Avenue des Champs-Élysées and Place de la Concorde, para-athletes Sumit Antil and Bhagyashri Jadhav led the Indian team. This year's delegation is the largest in the nation's Paralympic history, with 84 athletes competing in 12 different sports.

As the 2024 Paris Paralympics commenced with a grand ceremony at the renowned Avenue des Champs-Élysées and Place de la Concorde, para-athletes Sumit Antil and Bhagyashri Jadhav led the Indian team. This year’s delegation is the largest in the nation’s Paralympic history, with 84 athletes competing in 12 different sports.

Sumit Antil, who secured a gold medal in javelin at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, proudly carried his role as a flag bearer in this spectacular opening ceremony. He was also joined by silver medalist at the Shot Put Bhagyashri Jadhav. Thus, showcasing India’s expanding prowess across various disciplines.

This year, India’s delegation at the Paralympics is the largest ever, reflecting the country’s growing para-sports scene.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024 Closes Off With A Spectacular Ceremony

This time, India will compete in three new sports—para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo—bringing its total sports participation to 12 out of the 22 events scheduled in Paris for 2024.

Must Read: Paris Olympics 2024 : Indian Hockey Team Returns Home; Welcomed With Grand Fanfare

Earlier, Tokyo 2020 Paralympics marked India’s most successful outing, as the country won 19 medals, which included five golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes.

(With Inputs From ANI)