Indian Paralympic Qualifiers: Full List For The Paris 2024 Games

India has named 84 athletes to compete in the Paris 2024 Paralympics, scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8. This contingent is India’s largest ever for the Paralympic Games.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India sent 54 athletes, including 14 women. For Paris 2024, the team has expanded to 84, with 32 women included, as reported by Olympics.com.

India will compete in three new sports—para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo—bringing its participation to 12 sports overall. Paris 2024 will feature 22 sports in total.

Arshad Shaik will participate in the men’s C2 para-cycling events, while Jyoti Gaderiya will compete in the women’s C2 events. Kapil Parmar will compete in the men’s 60kg J1 event in blind judo, alongside Kokila in the women’s 48kg J2 category. Anita and K. Narayana will represent India in PR3 mixed doubles sculls in para-rowing.

Tokyo 2020 was India’s most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals—five gold, eight silver, and six bronze.

Avani Lekhara, who won gold in the women’s R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at Tokyo 2020, will compete in Paris 2024. She was the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal. Also returning is Sumit Antil, the men’s F64 javelin thrower who won gold in Tokyo and holds the world record.

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won India’s first Paralympics medal in the sport, will compete in the women’s singles and partner with Sonalben Patel in the women’s doubles at Paris 2024.

Harvinder Singh, who became the first Indian to win an archery medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo, will compete in the men’s individual recurve open and mixed team recurve open in the ST category.

Athletes Competing for India in Paris 2024

Harvinder Singh – Para Archery: Men’s individual recurve open, Mixed team recurve open (ST) Rakesh Kumar – Para Archery: Men’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open (W2) Shyam Sundar Swami – Para Archery: Men’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open (ST) Pooja – Para Archery: Women’s individual recurve open, Mixed team recurve open (ST) Sarita – Para Archery: Women’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open (W2) Sheetal Devi – Para Archery: Women’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open (ST) Deepthi Jeevanji – Para Athletics: Women’s 400m (T20) Sumit Antil – Para Athletics: Men’s javelin throw (F64) Sandeep – Para Athletics: Men’s javelin throw (F64) Ajeet Singh – Para Athletics: Men’s javelin throw (F46) Rinku – Para Athletics: Men’s javelin throw (F46) Navdeep – Para Athletics: Men’s javelin throw (F41) Yogesh Kathuniya – Para Athletics: Men’s discus throw (F56) Dharambir – Para Athletics: Men’s club throw (F51) Nishad Kumar – Para Athletics: Men’s high jump (T47) Mariyappan Thangavelu – Para Athletics: Men’s high jump (T63) Sachin Sarjerao Khilari – Para Athletics: Men’s shot put (F46) Preethi Pal – Para Athletics: Women’s 100m, 200m (T35) Bhagyashri Jadhav – Para Athletics: Women’s shot put (F34) Manu – Para Athletics: Men’s shot put (F37) Parveen Kumar – Para Athletics: Men’s javelin throw (F57) Ram Pal – Para Athletics: Men’s high jump (T47) Ravi Rongali – Para Athletics: Men’s shot put (F40) Sandip Sargar – Para Athletics: Men’s javelin throw (F64) Sundar Singh Gurjar – Para Athletics: Men’s javelin throw (F46) Shailesh Kumar – Para Athletics: Men’s high jump (T63) Sharad Kumar – Para Athletics: Men’s high jump (T63) Mohd. Yasser – Para Athletics: Men’s shot put (F46) Rohit Kumar – Para Athletics: Men’s shot put (F46) Pranav Soorma – Para Athletics: Men’s club throw (F51) Amit Kumar – Para Athletics: Men’s club throw (F51) Arvind – Para Athletics: Men’s shot put (F35) Dipesh Kumar – Para Athletics: Men’s javelin throw (F54) Praveen Kumar – Para Athletics: Men’s high jump (T64) Dilip Gavit – Para Athletics: Men’s 400m (T47) Soman Rana – Para Athletics: Men’s shot put (F57) Hokato Sema – Para Athletics: Men’s shot put (F57) Sakshi Kasana – Para Athletics: Women’s discus throw (F55) Karam Jyoti – Para Athletics: Women’s discus throw (F55) Rakshitha Raju – Para Athletics: Women’s 1500m (T11) Amisha Rawat – Para Athletics: Women’s shot put (F46) Bhavanaben Chaudhary – Para Athletics: Women’s javelin throw (F46) Simran – Para Athletics: Women’s 100m, 200m (T12) Kanchan Lakhani – Para Athletics: Women’s discus throw (F53) Manoj Sarkar – Para Badminton: Men’s singles (SL3) Nitesh Kumar – Para Badminton: Men’s singles, Mixed doubles (SL3) Krishna Nagar – Para Badminton: Men’s singles (SH6) Sivarajan Solaimalai – Para Badminton: Men’s singles, Mixed doubles (SH6) Suhas Yathiraj – Para Badminton: Men’s singles, Mixed doubles (SL4) Sukant Kadam – Para Badminton: Men’s singles (SL4) Tarun – Para Badminton: Men’s singles (SL4) Manasi Joshi – Para Badminton: Women’s singles (SL3) Mandeep Kaur – Para Badminton: Women’s singles (SL3) Palak Kohli – Para Badminton: Women’s singles, Mixed doubles (SL4) Manisha Ramadass – Para Badminton: Women’s singles (SU5) Thulasimathi Murugesan – Para Badminton: Women’s singles, Mixed doubles (SU5) Nithya Sre Sivan – Para Badminton: Women’s singles, Mixed

