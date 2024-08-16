Following CAS’s Verdict, Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Posts A 3-page Letter On X

Following Vinesh Phogat’s plea for silver medal dismissal by CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), the Indian wrestler recently wrote a 3-page letter & has posted it on social media platform X on Friday.

In her letter, she talked about, what she went through, on the night before the official weigh-in. In addition, phogat talks about the fateful date of May 28, 2023, in which she mentions. that her image with the Indian flag continues to haunt her.

Why May 28th, 2023 Is Significant?

The reason this date is important, as it was on this day, that the wrestlers protesting sexual misconduct allegations against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India Chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, were manhandled and detained by police as they marched toward the inauguration of the new Parliament building in Delhi.

Further, she also reveals, that her wish was to see the Indian flag flying high, at this Olympics.

“…During the wrestlers protest I was fighting hard to protect the sanctity of women in India, the sanctity and values of our Indian flag. But when I look at the pictures of me with the Indian flag from 28th May 2023, it haunts me. It was my wish to have the Indian flag fly high this Olympics, to have a picture of the Indian flag with me that truly represents its value and restores its sanctity. I really was hoping to show that to my fellow Indians. There is so much more to say and so much more to tell but words will never be enough and maybe I will speak again when the time feels right.” revealed phogat.

See The Letter

Will Vinesh Phogat Come Back?

Meanwhile, following her weight controversy debacle, Vinesh Phogat had declared, that she’ll be leaving wrestling, but notably today, she revealed, that she hasn’t completely closed the option of competing further.

Throwing light on her future, she said ‘Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032, because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there. I can’t predict what the future holds for me, and what awaits me in this journey next, but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing.’

Earlier on August 14, the court of Arbitration for Sport had dismissed the plea of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s plea for the grant of silver medal, following her disqualification from 50 kg gold medal round due to weight breach.