Friday, September 6, 2024

Afghanistan Announces Squad For Historic Test Against New Zealand

Ahead of its test match against New Zealand at Greater Noida, Afghanistan has announced its squad on Friday. 

Afghanistan Announces Squad For Historic Test Against New Zealand

Ahead of its test match against New Zealand at Greater Noida, Afghanistan has announced its squad on Friday.

As per ICC, Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the team as captain, with key players including Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Notably, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Karim Janat are absent from the squad, as they were not included in the preliminary selection.

Why Rashid Khan Is Not Part Of The Squad? 

Meanwhile, the team’s star all-rounder Rashid Khan is not part of the squad due to medical advice to avoid long-format cricket for a year following a back operation. Additionally, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, who was in the preliminary squad, did not make it to the final team.

Also Read: Cricket South Africa (CSA) Announces 2024 Award Winners: Highlights & Key Moments

Full Squad Of Afghanistan Test Team 

The full squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shams Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, and Nijat Masood.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

Must Read: Vikram Rathour To Be New Zealand’s Batting Coach For One-Off Test Against Afghanistan

Tags:

Afghanistan New Zealand NewsX test match

Recent Post

Durov Announces Telegram Will Address Criticism Over Content Moderation Practices

Durov Announces Telegram Will Address Criticism Over Content Moderation Practices

Staggering 25 Million Pakistani Kids Out Of School: Rural Areas At Crisis Point

Staggering 25 Million Pakistani Kids Out Of School: Rural Areas At Crisis Point

iPhone 16 Release Date And Pricing Leaks: What To Expect

iPhone 16 Release Date And Pricing Leaks: What To Expect

Increased Military Aid To Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Russian Push In Eastern Territories

Increased Military Aid To Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Russian Push In Eastern Territories

Sensex Suffers 1,000-Point Loss On Foreign Portfolio Investor Sell-Off And Global Weakness

Sensex Suffers 1,000-Point Loss On Foreign Portfolio Investor Sell-Off And Global Weakness

INS Tabar and P8I Aircraft Lead the Charge in 22nd India-France Naval Exercise Varuna

INS Tabar and P8I Aircraft Lead the Charge in 22nd India-France Naval Exercise Varuna

Who Is Aysenur Ezgi Eygi And What Led To Her Death In West Bank?

Who Is Aysenur Ezgi Eygi And What Led To Her Death In West Bank?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox