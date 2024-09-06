Afghanistan Announces Squad For Historic Test Against New Zealand

Ahead of its test match against New Zealand at Greater Noida, Afghanistan has announced its squad on Friday.

As per ICC, Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the team as captain, with key players including Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Notably, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Karim Janat are absent from the squad, as they were not included in the preliminary selection.

Why Rashid Khan Is Not Part Of The Squad?

Meanwhile, the team’s star all-rounder Rashid Khan is not part of the squad due to medical advice to avoid long-format cricket for a year following a back operation. Additionally, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, who was in the preliminary squad, did not make it to the final team.

Full Squad Of Afghanistan Test Team

The full squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shams Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, and Nijat Masood.

