Monday, November 25, 2024
Allah Ghazanfar Bags IPL 2025 Auction: Mumbai Indians Secure Young Afghan Spinner – Who Is He?

In a thrilling turn of events during the IPL 2025 Auction, Afghanistan’s young spinner Allah Ghazanfar was snapped up by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 4.8 crore. The 18-year-old cricketer has been in sensational form, most notably impressing with his devastating spells during Afghanistan’s recent ODI series against Bangladesh. Although Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) showed interest in him, the Mumbai franchise emerged victorious in a fierce bidding war.

Ghazanfar’s Rise from Fast Bowler to Mystery Spinner

Ghazanfar’s journey to stardom is as captivating as his rise in the world of cricket. He began his career as a fast bowler but was transformed into a mystery spinner by former Afghanistan captain Dawlat Ahmadzai. Ghazanfar first made waves on the international stage during the 2024 U-19 World Cup, where his impressive performance—eight wickets in four matches—earned him a call-up to the senior team.

His talent continued to shine through as he made his ODI debut against Ireland, and his performance in the Emerging Asia Cup further solidified his position, earning him the Player of the Match award in the final. Ghazanfar was also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad that clinched the IPL 2024 title, although he didn’t play in the campaign. Despite not featuring in the tournament, his potential was enough for Mumbai Indians to invest in him.

Intense Bidding War for Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Tushar Deshpande

The IPL 2025 Auction saw fierce competition for several prominent players, with experienced pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Tushar Deshpande also making headlines. Bhuvneshwar, a two-time Purple Cap winner, had a starting bid of Rs 2 crore. After an intense bidding war, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious, securing the seasoned bowler for Rs 10.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande’s price skyrocketed during the auction. Initially, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were in a tug-of-war, with bids pushing upwards as high as Rs 6.5 crore, eventually seeing RR claim him.

Gerald Coetzee’s Quick Steal by Gujarat Titans

Another notable moment came when Gujarat Titans secured young pacer Gerald Coetzee for Rs 2.4 crore. Despite interest from multiple franchises, Gujarat Titans were quick to snap up the promising bowler, making a steal in the auction.

These developments have made the IPL 2025 Auction a memorable one, with Mumbai Indians successfully adding a promising new talent in Allah Ghazanfar and other franchises battling it out for some of the league’s top players. As the tournament inches closer, the excitement surrounding these new acquisitions continues to build.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction Day 1: Full Squad Updates And Remaining Purse Information

Afghan Spinner Allah Ghazanfar IPL 2025 IPL 2025 Auction Mumbai Indians Young Afghan Spinner
