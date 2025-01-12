‘Arsenal Did Not Deserve To Lose But We Deserved To Win’ Ruben Amorim Reacts On Man United Third Round Victory

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim commended his team’s fighting spirit following their hard-fought victory against Arsenal. In a post-match interview with the BBC, Amorim highlighted the determination and resilience shown by his players, emphasizing the importance of competing under any circumstances. “Sometimes what we talk about before the match is not tactical or technical, it’s this. We have to compete no matter what,” he said.

A Balanced Perspective on the Game

Acknowledging Arsenal’s strong performance, Amorim noted, “We deserved to win, Arsenal didn’t deserve to lose, but we deserved to win.” He praised his team’s tactical discipline and ability to control the game without the ball, particularly their defensive solidity and strength during set pieces. “We didn’t have the ball too much, but we had control without the ball,” Amorim added.

Amorim expressed his gratitude to Manchester United supporters, who turned out in large numbers and created an electrifying atmosphere. “I did not understand that all that area was our supporters, so it was a good day for us,” he remarked.

Fatigue and Focus on the Next Challenge

The Manchester United manager also addressed the physical toll the match had on his players. “We were facing a great team, and it was not just 90 minutes, it was more than that,” Amorim said, emphasizing the intense effort required to secure the win. Despite the triumph, he is already focused on preparing his team for their next challenge.

Amorim concluded by praising the character and unity displayed by his squad. “We deserved to pass through this round because we suffered all together and showed character,” he said, reflecting on a victory that underscored Manchester United’s mental and physical resilience.

