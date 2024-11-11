Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
Australia’s First Pro Kabaddi League Event After Boxing Day Test

Showcasing Kabaddi in Melbourne not only introduces this unique sport to Australia’s diverse sporting culture but also enhances its international popularity. It will help strengthen cultural ties between India and Victoria.

Victoria is about to experience a thrilling first as the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) heads to Melbourne for its Australian debut. The iconic Indian sport will take center stage in a special exhibition match that promises to bring the excitement and energy of Kabaddi to Australian fans.

On November 11, 2024, Premier Jacinta Allan, along with Minister for Tourism, Sport, and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos, Indian Consul General Dr. Sushil Kumar, and AFL legends Campbell Brown and Josh Kennedy, officially announced that tickets for the much-anticipated Pro Kabaddi Melbourne Raid will go on sale tomorrow.

The event will take place at the John Cain Arena on December 28, 2024, following the conclusion of the third day of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. This exciting double-header will allow fans to continue their sporting thrill by heading to the nearby John Cain Arena, making it a day full of action-packed events.

Premier Allan expressed her excitement about the debut of Kabaddi in Victoria:
“I’m so proud to deliver on the promise I made in India to bring Kabaddi back home to Victoria.” This event is set to introduce one of India’s most beloved sports to Australian fans, creating a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and sporting collaboration.

Dr. Sushil Kumar, Consul General of India, welcomed the Victorian Government’s initiative to bring Kabaddi to Melbourne. He spoke to The Australia Today about the significance of the sport, noting:
“Kabaddi is the second most popular sport in India, deeply rooted in the country’s culture and history. Over the years, Kabaddi has transformed from a village pastime to a respected professional sport.”

He added, “Showcasing Kabaddi in Melbourne not only introduces this unique sport to Australia’s diverse sporting culture but also enhances its international popularity. It will help strengthen cultural ties between India and Victoria, offering opportunities for collaboration in sports, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchange.”

 

Ticket Details for the Pro Kabaddi Melbourne Raid

Tickets for this exciting event will be available starting 12:00 pm on November 12, 2024, via Ticketmaster. With ticket prices designed to make the event accessible for families, children’s tickets start at $10, and adult tickets are priced from $55.

Minister Steve Dimopoulos emphasized the significance of the event, not just for sport, but for the state’s economy:
“This event will bring spectators from all walks of life to Melbourne and boost the state’s economy, particularly in areas like tourism, hospitality, and cultural tourism. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase Victoria as a leading sports and events destination.”

