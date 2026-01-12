LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Ayesha Mukherjee? Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife, Melbourne-Based Kickboxer, Back In Spotlight After He Confirms Engagement To Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine

Who Is Ayesha Mukherjee? Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife, Melbourne-Based Kickboxer, Back In Spotlight After He Confirms Engagement To Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine

Shikhar Dhawan’s engagement to Sophie Shine puts ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee, a Melbourne-based kickboxer, back in the spotlight.

Ayesha Mukherjee is a trained kickboxer and a self-confessed fitness enthusiast. (Photo: X)
Ayesha Mukherjee is a trained kickboxer and a self-confessed fitness enthusiast. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
January 12, 2026 18:43:51 IST

Who Is Ayesha Mukherjee? Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife, Melbourne-Based Kickboxer, Back In Spotlight After He Confirms Engagement To Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has officially confirmed his engagement to Irish product consultant Sophie Shine, bringing his personal life back into the public spotlight. 

As congratulatory messages pour in, renewed attention has also turned to his former wife Ayesha Mukherjee, a Melbourne-based kickboxer and fitness enthusiast, who was married to Dhawan for over a decade.

Dhawan shared the engagement news on Instagram, posting a photo with Sophie and writing: “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever.”

Who Is Ayesha Mukherjee?

Ayesha Mukherjee is a Melbourne-based kickboxer who was born in India and later moved to Australia. She is widely known as the former wife of Shikhar Dhawan but has also carved her own identity through sports and fitness.

Born on August 27, 1975, Ayesha comes from a middle-class family. Her father is Bengali, while her mother is of British descent. Her parents relocated to Australia when she was young, where she completed her schooling and graduation.

Ayesha Mukherjee’s Passion for Sports and Fitness

Ayesha is a trained kickboxer and a self-confessed fitness enthusiast. She has consistently shared her love for sports, workouts, and disciplined routines on social media. Apart from fitness, she is also fond of tattoos and has several, including an ‘Om’ tattoo on her right bicep and her daughter’s name inked on her left arm.

Despite living in Australia since childhood, Ayesha is fluent in Bengali and is deeply connected to Indian culture. She also enjoys cooking Indian food and follows her religious beliefs closely.

Ayesha Mukherjee’s Marriages and Children

Before marrying Shikhar Dhawan, Ayesha was married to an Australian businessman, whose identity remains private. The marriage, which took place in the late 1990s, eventually ended in divorce.

She has two daughters from her first marriage, Aliyah and Rhea.

Despite the separation, Ayesha and her first husband reportedly maintain a cordial relationship and continue to co-parent their children.

Marriage to Shikhar Dhawan: How They Met

Shikhar Dhawan met Ayesha Mukherjee through Facebook, reportedly after being introduced by former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Their shared interests in sports and fitness helped them bond.

The couple got engaged in 2009, despite Ayesha being 12 years older than Dhawan. In several interviews, Dhawan has spoken about the initial resistance from his family, particularly his father, and how he eventually convinced them.

They got married in October 2012 in a traditional Sikh ceremony, followed by a reception attended by several cricketers and celebrities.

Birth of Son Zoravar and Separation

In 2014, Ayesha and Shikhar welcomed their son Zoravar. However, their marriage eventually ran into difficulties.

In 2021, Ayesha publicly announced their separation through a lengthy Instagram post. The divorce was legally finalised in 2023, ending their long-standing marriage. Both parties chose to keep the reasons for their split private.

In later interviews, Dhawan revealed the emotional toll of the separation, stating that he had not been able to meet his son for a long period.

Shikhar Dhawan Confirms Engagement to Sophie Shine

Dhawan’s engagement to Sophie Shine was confirmed on January 12, ending months of speculation around his personal life. Sophie, an Irish national, works as a Second Vice President Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, a US-based financial services firm.



The couple reportedly met in the UAE, where Sophie is currently based. She holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology and completed her schooling at Castleroy College in Ireland.

Sophie has frequently appeared in Dhawan’s Instagram videos and was also seen supporting him during IPL matches and public events.

With Shikhar Dhawan beginning a new chapter in his personal life, public attention has once again turned to Ayesha Mukherjee, her journey, and her life beyond the high-profile marriage.

While Dhawan moves forward with Sophie Shine, Ayesha continues to focus on her children, fitness, and life in Australia largely away from the limelight but firmly rooted in her own identity.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 6:32 PM IST
Tags: Ayesha Mukherjee, shikhar dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan engagement, sophie shine

