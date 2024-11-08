Back-to-Back Centuries In T20! Sanju Samson Etches His Name In History Of Indian Cricket

Samson's century in Durban was not only his second consecutive hundred but also the fastest T20I century for India, completed in just 47 balls.

Sanju Samson has etched his name into the record books, becoming the first Indian cricketer to score consecutive centuries in T20 internationals.

Known for his explosive style and elegant stroke play, Samson showcased his immense talent once again with a powerful 107-run knock against South Africa at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on November 8.

This historic feat followed his maiden T20I hundred against Bangladesh, where he scored a blistering 111 off 47 balls, making him only the fourth player worldwide to achieve back-to-back T20I tons.

Breaking Records and Making History

Samson’s century in Durban was not only his second consecutive hundred but also the fastest T20I century for India, completed in just 47 balls. This eclipsed the previous record held by Suryakumar Yadav and highlighted Samson’s incredible ability to accelerate. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter reached his milestone with a flurry of boundaries and towering sixes, delighting fans with seven fours and nine sixes. His journey from 50 to 100 took only 20 balls, an explosive display that showcased his power and precision in the shortest format.

A hundred off just 47 balls 💯 Sanju Samson becomes the first Indian batter to make back-to-back T20I tons 🌟#SAvIND 📝: https://t.co/jWrbpilVUL pic.twitter.com/PIXnG2brq8 — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2024

Stop Sanju Samson from playing cricket.He made batting looks so easy. When he is on song, no-one can match his vibes.I said no-one. pic.twitter.com/5ZitgkzElZ — • ᴀsʜ ʙᴀᴢ •ꪖꪉ🤍 (@FUTURE_LEADERR) November 8, 2024

Joining an Elite Club

Globally, only three players—England’s Phil Salt, South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, and France’s Gustav McKeon—have managed to score consecutive centuries in T20 internationals before Samson. With his latest century, Samson joins this elite club, reaffirming his status as one of India’s most impactful T20 players. This historic feat was achieved in the first T20I of the four-match series against South Africa, making the start of the series a memorable one for both Samson and Indian cricket fans.

Taking on the South African Attack

The match against South Africa saw Samson unleash his full potential, attacking the Proteas’ bowlers right from the beginning. He reached 35 off just 20 balls during the Powerplay, sending a clear message of intent. His onslaught continued in the middle overs, as he took on spinner Nqabayomzi Peter for consecutive sixes in the eighth over and punished Keshav Maharaj’s bowling in the 15th, reaching his hundred in style. His calculated aggression against both pace and spin kept the South African bowlers on the back foot throughout.

A Game-Changer for India

Ever since opening the batting for India, Samson has grown into a match-winner in the T20 format.

Known for his leadership in the IPL as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals, he has now brought that maturity and aggressive intent to the international stage. Samson’s innings was not only entertaining but also showcased his ability to deliver under pressure.

This is Sanju 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 Samson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DVU2SYpHaN — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 8, 2024

He formed a crucial 66-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who also played a significant role in India’s impressive total.

For a long time, Samson has faced criticism for inconsistency, but now he is back with his Back-To-Back Centuries!!!!

