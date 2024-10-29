Ballon d’Or 2024: Highlights and Key Moments

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was awarded the men’s Ballon d’Or, while Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati secured the women’s prize. Rodri triumphed over Real Madrid players Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, and Jude Bellingham to claim the top honor.

Rodri, who suffered an ACL injury in September against Arsenal, had a remarkable 2023-24 season, winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and lifting the Euro 2024 trophy with Spain. He also received the Best Player award from the tournament in Germany, despite being forced off at halftime during the final against England.

Notably, Rodri went 74 games—spanning 475 days—without defeat for club and country until the FA Cup final against Manchester United last May. His last Premier League loss was in February 2023 against Tottenham.

In his acceptance speech, Rodri expressed gratitude: “I have so many things to thank people for. First of all to France Football and to UEFA for giving me this award. I would like to thank those who voted for me and put their trust in me. Today is a very special day for me and for my family, my country.”

He acknowledged the importance of his personal relationships: “I would like to thank the most important person in the world for me, my girlfriend Laura. Today is our anniversary and without her things wouldn’t have been the same.”

Rodri emphasized his team’s role in his success: “I don’t want to forget my team-mates. Manchester City is so special; I know I wouldn’t make this without you.”

Bonmati Retains Women’s Ballon d’Or

Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second consecutive year. The 26-year-old was the clear favorite after excelling in both La Liga F and the women’s Champions League, where Barcelona claimed the title for the third time in four years.

Lionesses Lucy Bronze, Lauren James, and Lauren Hemp were among the shortlisted candidates, with James finishing highest at 13th place. Bonmati’s success continues a tradition of excellence at Barcelona, following clubmate Alexia Putellas, who won the award for two straight years prior.

Gerd Muller Trophy and Kopa Trophy



The Gerd Muller Trophy, awarded to the top scorer in world football, highlighted the exceptional goal-scoring feats of players. This year, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane shared the award, both finishing the season with an impressive tally of 52 goals. Their accomplishments emphasize the significance of offensive prowess in football and the recognition of outstanding talent.

LAMINE YAMAL IS THE 2024 KOPA TROPHY! The 17 year old spanish wonder boy can’t be stopped from @FCBarcelona! ✨🇪🇸 #TrophéeKopa #ballondor @championsleague pic.twitter.com/iKeIHAURrZ — Ballon d’Or (@ballondor) October 28, 2024





Additionally, the Kopa Trophy honors the best male player under the age of 21, showcasing the rising stars of the sport. This year, Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal received the accolade after making history as the youngest goalscorer in the European Championships at just shy of 17 years old. His achievement underscores the potential and future of football, celebrating young talent making significant impacts on the game.

Coach of the Year Awards



Carlo Ancelotti was recognized as the men’s Coach of the Year, honoring his exceptional leadership and achievements with Real Madrid. His tactical acumen and ability to inspire players have solidified his reputation as one of football’s top managers.

✨ Emma Hayes = winner of the Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy ✨#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/dAi8gVt3fp — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) October 28, 2024

Emma Hayes received the women’s Coach of the Year award for her outstanding performance leading the USA to Olympic gold. Her strategic vision and commitment to developing players have made a significant impact on women’s football.

Martinez Wins Yashin Trophy



Emiliano Martinez retained the Yashin Trophy as the world’s best goalkeeper for the second consecutive year. The Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper played a crucial role in Argentina’s Copa America victory, maintaining clean sheets in five of six matches, including the final against Colombia. His performances for Villa, where he kept 15 clean sheets, further solidified his status among the elite in goalkeeping.

The awards collectively celebrate not only individual brilliance but also the evolution of football talent across all levels, highlighting the achievements of players and coaches alike.

