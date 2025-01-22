Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
BCCI Under Fire From ICC Over Alleged Refusal To Display ‘Pakistan’ On Jerseys

The BCCI’s refusal to wear Pakistan-printed jerseys for the ICC Champions Trophy has sparked controversy. The ICC has warned India of strict action if they don’t comply with regulations, while the PCB criticizes the move, citing political interference in cricket.

BCCI Under Fire From ICC Over Alleged Refusal To Display ‘Pakistan’ On Jerseys

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has found itself at the center of controversy after reports that it allegedly refused to wear jerseys with “Pakistan” printed on them for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Pakistan is the official host of the tournament, and as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, participating nations are required to have the host nation’s name on their jerseys. In India, this decision of the guideline was met by sharp retorts by the ICC as well as Pakistan Cricket Board as India refused to follow it.

According to reports, the BCCI objected to wearing Pakistan-branded kits, citing the location of India’s matches. India is scheduled to play their group matches in Dubai, not in Pakistan, due to security concerns. This decision came after a compromise between the BCCI and the PCB to implement a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, allowing India to play their matches in a neutral venue, with Dubai chosen as the location.

This controversy gained further traction when the ICC reportedly asked the Indian team to comply with the policy, stating that all teams are obligated to display the host nation’s name on their jerseys, regardless of where the matches are played.

ICC Warns BCCI

The ICC’s position on this matter is clear. According to an ICC official, it is the responsibility of every participating team to wear the tournament’s logo and adhere to the regulations regarding the host country’s name. The official also emphasized that all teams must comply with these rules.

In response to BCCI’s refusal, the ICC has issued a stern warning, stating that strict action could be taken if India continues to reject the host name on their jerseys. The governing body has made it clear that the rules apply to all teams, irrespective of the venue of their matches.

PCB’s Response: Politics In Cricket?

The PCB, clearly frustrated by BCCI’s actions, expressed surprise at the Indian board’s decision and criticized the involvement of politics in cricket. The PCB spokesperson accused the BCCI of politicizing the sport, a move that they argue is detrimental to the integrity of the game.

The BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not good for the game,” said a PCB official. “They refused to travel to Pakistan, they don’t want to send their captain to the opening ceremony, and now they don’t want the host nation’s name on their jersey.

The PCB has expressed confidence that the ICC will uphold the rules and support Pakistan’s position in this matter, ensuring that the spirit of fair play and respect for the host country is maintained throughout the tournament.

Hybrid Model Agreement

To better understand the situation, it is important to remember that the BCCI and PCB had earlier agreed on a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. This agreement was reached after India refused to travel to Pakistan due to safety and security concerns.

As a result, the matches involving India were moved to Dubai, a neutral venue, to accommodate both teams’ concerns. Despite this arrangement, the requirement to sport the host country’s name on the jersey has sparked a dispute.

